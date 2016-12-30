Apple TV is great for more than just cord cutters. You can do all sorts of cool things, right on your TV!

I like to talk about how great Apple TV is for cord cutters. I have never paid for cable myself. So, Apple TV is my go-to device for watching content from all of my subscription-based streaming services. But, it is also where I go to play games, check out the housing market, order food, and shop. These are my favorite apps to use on a regular basis on Apple TV.

Hulu

Hulu is the app I use the most for streaming TV shows. There are thousands of titles available, with lots of day-after-it-airs shows that I can keep up to date with. There are also hundreds of movies ranging from blockbuster hits to yesterday's favorites. Sometimes, I'll spend the evening watching nothing but movie and game trailers, just to get excited about whats to come. Sometimes, my favorite shows are a season behind and I have to wait until everyone has watched all of the episodes before I can even start, but I like it better because I can binge watch those shows instead of having to wait for them to come out every week.

Hulu is available for a subscription starting at $7.99 per month. - Download now

Netflix

I use Netflix to stream movies. New content is added daily, so there is always something to check out, if you know how to look for it. My favorite part about the Netflix app on Apple TV is that I can set up different users. That way, when I want to watch a kid's cartoon (my favorites), it doesn't muck up the movie suggestions for my significant other, who watches a lot of horror.

Netflix is available for a subscription starting at $7.99 per month. - Download now

GrubHub

Picture this: You're sitting on the couch, watching a movie with your friends, when someone suggests you all get something to eat. Without skipping a beat, you pause the movie, pick a restaurant, order food, and schedule a delivery, all without taking your eyes off the screen. That's what GrubHub on Apple TV can do for you. When you sign into your GrubHub account (make sure you have a credit card on file), you can browse restaurants, order food, and have it delivered. Then, go back to whatever it was you were watching (or playing if you were gaming on Apple TV). I use GrubHub regularly when I'm having movie night at my house.

GrubHub is free to download. Prices for food and delivery fees vary. - Download now

Zillow

I'm not in the market for a new home, but I love looking at real estate. Homes are always perfectly staged to seem the most appealing to potential buyers. I love checking out houses for sale in my neighborhood, just to see what they look like on the inside. Sometimes, I try out a far away city, like New York, to see how the other half lives. Even if you aren't looking for a new home, you can get some great ideas for remodeling in your own place, or just covet thy neighbor's kitchen.

Free - Download now

YouTube

YouTube is a sort of dumping ground for all forms of entertainment. If I can't find anything to watch on my trusty paid streaming services, I jump over to YouTube for some browsing fun. I even have a handful of channels that I subscribe to and love to catch up on over the weekends. It's also a great app to have on hand when you're having a small get together. You can find music playlist for every occassion. Plus, someone always has a YouTube video to show you and it's much faster than trying to mirror it from an individual's iPhone.

Free - Download now

Kitchen Stories

Watching Kitchen Stories on Apple TV is like watching a minimalist design cooking show where you get to choose what you want to learn how to make. The videos are stylish and last just a few minutes at a time. The cute soundtrack that goes along with each video will have you snapping your fingers while you cook. When you're done watching the video, you can hope over to the actual recipe on your iPhone or iPad. My favorite aspect of Kitchen Stories are the dozens and dozens of mini how-to videos. Like, how to get corn off the cob, how to make crushed ice, and how to kneed dough. These are all things we think we know how to do, but a three-minute video will show us just how wrong we are.

Free - Download now

Hyper

The internet is bursting at the seams with, sometimes cool, sometimes awful videos, not just on YouTube, but all over the web. Hyper is the best of the best videos from around the web, curated by filmmakers and updated daily so you can get all the best content right on your TV before anyone else can show it to you. Everyday, 10 new videos are uploaded. You can go back to an earlier date if you missed a day. You can select the ones that interest you the most and subscribe to channels to see more. Hyper will absolutely change the way you look for videos on the internet.

Free - Download now

Daily Burn

One great thing about having Apple TV is the ability to use workout apps right at home. No more making excuses for why you can't make it to the gym. Daily Burn is my favorite workout app because it caters to your individual needs. Beginners can start slow and work their way up. There is even a daily workout with a new session every day to help motivate you. It covers a variety of exercises, like cardio, yoga, and pilates. Plus, you can pick your focus: today it's legs, tomorrow it's abs. And, it's all right there on your TV, waiting for you when you're ready to go.

Daily Burn is available for a subscription starting at $14.95 per month. Download now

Amazon App

Don't get too excited. This isn't Amazon Prime streaming content. It is, however, the shopping portion of Amazon. So, you can shop 'til you drop and it won't matter because you're already on the couch. Browse through popular products, read reviews, and get a close look at an item you might want to buy, right on your TV. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can also make purchases on Apple TV. Or, you can save it for later by adding it to your wish list. This isn't the full Amazon website on your TV. You can't see your account information, or even the Daily Deals. But, if you know what you're looking for, you can search for it and buy it without having to pick up your iPhone or turn on your computer. It makes shopping fun!

Free Download now

Pandora

In addition to access to your entire music library, including Apple Music, you can stream music from a variety of different apps on Apple TV. My favorite is Pandora because you can set it and forget it. Pick a song and let Pandora create a station filled with similar content. If you've had a Pandora account for a while, log in and access all of your saved playlists. You can like or dislike songs and skip to the next (depending on your account tier). Pandora is great to have on in the background while you work because it will keep playing all day long.

Free Download now

Bonus! Cord cutter extras

I've been asked what are the best apps for cord cutters on Apple TV. There are dozens of subscription-based networks, plus many networks that let you access content without paying anyone a dime. These are my favorites.

Network stations that offer content without a cable provider

Most networks that offer content without cable have limited episodes available. But, as long as you're not trying to binge-watch a show's entire series, you can squeeze some fun out of them without needing a subscription or cable provider.

Subscription-based networks

There are also a handful of great channels that unlock dozens (even hundreds) of movies and TV shows for a nominal monthly fee. Sure, if you're not careful, you'll end up paying as much for à la carte channels as you would for a full cable subscription, but at least you get more of what you want, when you want it.

Your favorites?

There are a lot more apps and channels available on Apple TV. Which are your favorites and why do you love them?