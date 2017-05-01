Mother's Day is just around the corner which means it's time to find a great gift for the mother(s) in your life!

Starting to turn your attention toward the sometimes-fun, sometimes-stressful task of finding gifts for Mother's Day? If you've got an active mom who's fitness-forward and health conscious, there's sure to be something on this list that'll put a big ol' smile on her face! Oh, and be sure to come back and let us know how the gift-giving goes.

1. This fitness-focused Apple Watch for the fashion-forward mom

The Apple Watch Nike+ is a perfect gift for any mom who loves to run. Thanks to its water resistance, this Apple Watch is ready for sweat, the pool, and anything in between. It packs in GPS for tracking route, pace, and distance, and features the Nike+ Run Club app that tracks progress and encourages running. It also touts all the awesome features of a regular Apple Watch.

2. This GPS-tracking smart sports watch with a built-in fitness coach is perfect for a mom seeking fitness motivation

The Polar M400 isn't just a fitness tracker, it's a fitness-tracking smart watch. If you've got a fitness-forward mom who also wouldn't mind keeping up with incoming notifications (messages, calls, calendar alerts, etc.), the M400 is sure to please. The best part about the M400 isn't its smart watch functionality, though. It's the built-in smart coach that motivates, tracks and analyzes activity, and offers fitness feedback for improvements.

3. This wildly popular heart-rate-tracking fitness band is for the mom who likes things subtle and understated

If an Apple Watch is more than mom needs and a Polar M400 is too bulky for her tastes, consider the Fitbit Charge 2! The Charge 2 tracks heart rate, activity, calorie burn, and a whole lot more for up to five days. The device can track sleep, send you reminders to get moving, guide you through mindful breathing sessions, and sends notifications for calls, texts, and calendar alerts. Between the understated (and customizable!) design and the multi-day battery life, the Charge 2 is one of the best activity trackers on the market.

4. This body-analyzing, Wi-Fi connected smart scale will help your mom track her stats over time

The Withings Body smart scale analyzes weight, BMI, body fat, muscle, bone mass, and water measurements. It syncs with a companion app so your mom can keep track of her stats over time.

5. These water-resistant, in-ear headphones with 12 hours of battery life is for the mom who wants to rock out all day

Does your mom love to listen to music all day? These Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones have a whopping 12-hour battery life thanks to Apple's high-endurance W1 chip. The earhooks help keep these bad boys fastened during intense workouts and they're sweat and water resistant, so mom doesn't have to worry about 'em wearing out after a couple months.

6. These uber-popular, sweat-proof in-ear headphones are the perfect choice for any mom that worries about warranties (lifetime warranty, y'all!)

They don't have the 12 hours of battery life the Powerbeats3 tout, but these JayBird X2 Sport in-ear headphones are incredibly popular for a reason. With eight hours of battery life, multi-sized Comply ear tips for a custom fit, in-line mic and volume controls, and special rubberized "ear fins" that keep 'em held securely in your ears, the X2s are feature-packed. They also offer a lifetime sweat-proof warranty so mom never has to worry about 'em wearing out due to sweat.

7. This fitness armband for holding mom's phone in place during workouts

Bringing a gigantic smartphone along for a workout can be a pain: It's uncomfortable storing it in your pocket, it gets all sweaty and unwieldy in your hand, and it's out of reach in a backpack. If you've ever heard mom complain about managing her phone during a workout, a fitness armband like this one from JOTO could be perfect! Aside from securely storing your phone on your arm and within reach, JOTO's looped fastening method makes it very easy to adjust with one hand and it features on-board pouches for storing keys, money, and credit cards.

8. This mindfulness and activity tracker that's scientifically proven to help your mom reduce stress

Whether she's been talking about mindfulness or just needs a way to reduce stress, give your mom the gift of calm with the Spire Mindfulness and Activity Tracker. The device clips to your belt or your bra and keeps track of your breath, activity, steps, and calorie burn. By monitoring expansion and contraction of your torso and diaphragm, Spire can analyze your breathing patterns to figure out when you're stressed and help you quell anxiety and restlessness. The app, paired with the Spire device, can help guide you through breathing exercises and meditations.

9. This powerful and popular juicer that can save your mom time by cutting down on prep time (seriously, it can juice a fully intact apple)

Juicers are fantastic for getting a ton of healthy vitamins and minerals from a bunch of different fruits and vegetables in a handy, drinkable way. Only problem is juicing can be a lot of work. The Breville Juice Fountain Plus (which maintains a 4.5-star rating with over 4,500 reviews on Amazon) has an extra-wide, 3-inch feed chute that can take a whole doggone apple and juice it. Cutting down on cutting time (pun entirely intended) makes it a little easier to commit to juicing regularly. It also packs in a pulp-ejector and collector and many of its pieces are dishwasher safe. If mom's ever talked about getting into juicing, surprise her with the Breville Juice Fountain Plus!

10. This fast-heating sous vide precision cooker will help your mom eat healthier, better-tasting food (that you'd better be making for her!)

Give mom the gift of delicious, home-cooked, healthier meals with the ChefSteps Joule sous vide precision cooker. Sous vide, which literally translates to "under vacuum," is a cooking method whereby food is sealed in a plastic pouch or bag and slow-cooked using a temperature-controlled water bath. ChefSteps says the Joule is both the smallest sous vide tool on the market and contains the most powerful heater. That means the water bath gets hotter faster, and food gets to cookin' quicker. The Joule features both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and, get this, mom can control Joule with Amazon Alexa!

11. This monthly wine subscription … 'cause wine's, uh, totally healthy and your mom deserves to indulge

Look, even Mayo Clinic says "red wine seems to have heart-healthy benefits," so there's no point in arguing. And, hey, even if it's not for heart health, your mom deserves a break from her fitness-forward life!

Whether mom's a regular wine drinker or she's interested in trying something new, Winc's Wine Club is a terrific subscription box. She'll start off by answering six questions about foods, flavors, and interests that Winc uses to recommend wines. Once she's ordered her first box of wines (the standard box contains four bottles) and tried them, she can rate them on Winc's website. The company will use those ratings to inform future wine recommendations.

12. This adorable humidifying essential oil diffuser that can improve your mom's environment with good smells and fresher air

This 3.4-ounce Urpower ultrasonic humidifier and essential oil diffuser is perfect for mom's office or a room in her home. Running a humidifier has several health benefits, including relieving dry skin and nasal passages and easing cold symptoms. Studies have shown aromatherapy may have health benefits as well, so the oil diffusing feature makes this product all the more awesome! Mom can get up to six hours of mist at a time. It only takes two to three drops of essential oil per tank, but you'll have to buy them separately.

