A few years ago, Consumer Physics unveiled the Scio, a little gadget that connects to your iPhone and analyzes the molecular composition of objects. At CES 2017, the company released the Scio Spectrometer phone, which allows you to scan all the things you put into your body and make sure they're good for you. With it, you can scan your body and make sure you're actually getting healthier! The perfect phone for the hypochondriac. While it's not a great phone by most measures, the spectrometer inside the phone is a truly interesting feature.

MrMobile expounds on all his Star Trek fantasies by scanning things and talking chemical composition and captain's-logging everything in this video. Michael Fisher has the inside scoop on what's going on inside everything, thanks to the Scio Spectrometer Smartphone.