What is One Night on iPhone 7 (and why is it so cool)?

On the evening of November 5th, 2016, dozens of photographers put away their DSLR cameras and pulled out their iPhone 7s.

The photographers — who hailed from all corners of the world — were encouraged to explore "from Arctic ice caves and Indonesian volcanoes to the clubs of Johannesburg and rooftops of Shanghai" to capture low-light photos and videos using their iPhone 7s.

And (surprise, surprise) the results were breathtaking.

Where can we see the photos?

You can view a few online on Apple's website, but the company is also displaying them in person "in 25 countries beginning [January 30]".

Okay, so what does that mean?

It's currently unclear whether Apple will be unveiling the final products on billboards or buildings or what have you; we'll just have to wait and see!

What did photographers take photos of, and where?

Some of the photographers tackled extreme climates in search of the perfect shot. Chicago-based photographer Reuben Wu ventured to Java, Indonesia to photograph the 130 active volcanoes using an iPhone 7 attached to a drone to capture breathtaking views of Gunung Karang's lava flow after dark. Ruairidh McGlynn traveled to Iceland to photograph the foreboding terrain of the Arctic, traveling overnight by dog sled.

This is super cool! Anything else we should know?

Fun fact: More photos are taken on the iPhone than any other camera on the planet. Pretty cool, hey?

What do you think?

Are you a big fan of this type of advertising campaign, or do you think it's a bit blah? Let us know what you think in the comments below!