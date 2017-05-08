Give your mom something special and pick out the perfect #MothersDay iPhone case!

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and nothing makes for a better gift that an iPhone case!

They're practical, pretty, and are a great way to show your mom how much you love her.

Here are 25 iPhone Cases That Make Beyond Perfect Mother's Day Gifts!

BAM. STRAIGHT TO THE POINT.

Show your mom how much you love her with this baby-pink case and awesome blocky letters from Society6!

2. If your mom lays down the law, check dis out

The mom, the myth, the legend. Oh, and the best part? You can customize it and add in her name at the top to show off that she's a true bad MF.

3. Welcome… to Momassic Park

If your mommy is a true nomasaurus rex, then check out this amazing Mother's Day gift option.

4. #1 MOM

Big fan of keeping things simple while still showing your mom how awesome she is? Then present her with this unofficially official mom of the year award/iPhone case!

5. Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na, Wonder Mom! Wait… I don't think I got that right...

If your mom is a true superhero and you want the world to know if, check out this iPhone case from Society6.

SERIOUSLY, MOM. WE LOVE YOU.

Sure, it's not in permanent ink on your bicep, but this traditional-style mother tattoo iPhone case should be almost enough to show your mom how much you love her.

Uhm, hello? Are you the best mom ever? Sorry, I didn't know: your children didn't pick up this super sweet iPhone case from Zazzle, so it was hard to tell.

9. For all the nature-lovin' mamas

Connect with your true Mother Earth spirit with this adorable cartoon case that says 'Mom' from Society6.

10. Cut the BS and tell your mom how it really is (JK your mom is awesome and she can totally take a joke)

Okayest? Okayest?!

Yeah, well, you're not wrong ¯_(ツ)_/¯

That's good humor. Good, clean, mom-approved humor (plus how adorable are the little cartoon mummy and toilet paper?!)

12. 3 words: PROUD FEMINIST MOTHER!

If your mom is a proud feminist who isn't afraid to speak her mind and talk sexism, politics, and current events, then pick up this radical case from Zazzle!

13. I didn't choose the #momlife, the #momlife chose me

Sometimes the #momlife hussle is hard, but mom's just keep momin', you know? #deep

14. The mom. The myth. The legend. The caretaker. The sympathizer. The most wonderful human in the world.

If you're someone who truly knows how legendary your mom is, the check out this case from Etsy.

It also comes in other colors like gray, blue, purple, pink, and brown.

15. Give us 6 words that would describe how incredible your mom is!

Amazing? Lovely? Intelligent? Happy? Beautiful? Marvelous?

Check, check, check, check, check, and check!

16. Just add lipstick

"I have always loved lipstick. For women, that love comes from our mothers and grandmothers. It's so natural for a woman to open up her mirror and apply lipstick" – Monica Bellucci

Is she your mom? Your mama? Your mommy? The list goes on, and on, and on...

If you and your mom were always one to go shopping together (and if you want an iPhone case that'll make a great gift for mom) then check out this Mother's Day gift option.

Add a little touch of class and sophistication to your mom's iPhone with the Racahout des Arabes Théophile Steinlen Carved iPhone 7 Plus Case.

… Try saying that 10 times fast.

20. What do you mean you can't spell anything with the tiles you have?! You can spell out M-O-M R-U-L-E-S T-H-E W-O-R-L-D... How many points is that?

If your mom is a big Scrabble player or if she just prefers the look of a minimalist, unassuming case, then this MOM-LOVE case might be a great gift option.

Keep calm and carry on was so 2009 – plus we all know this version of the saying is a lot more legit.

22. Mom's put up with our grossness – that's all I'm gunna say...

"You wiped my snot!"

"You cleaned my mess!"

"You took care of me!"

"You made the monsters go away!"

… Okay, the last two were just really, really sweet.

Mother's Day should actually just be a full season, just like around the holidays, except your mom gets her own tree with presents she's wrapped underneath and she gets to obsessively tidy the house without anyone telling her to relax.

Ah, the holidays <3

24. No truer words have been spoken (or, you know, written on an iPhone case)

If mama ain't happy, ain't nobody happy, because mama keeps things lock TF down. Who can argue with that, especially on Mother's Day!

25. Wait, no, these are the truest words that have ever been spoken

I mean it in the best way, mom, I swear!