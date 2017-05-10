Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition launches May 11. Here are five things you need to know about the game before buying it.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition is just about to launch in the eShop. It's pretty much going to be the same game as its Wii U counterpart, complete with the Mushroom Kingdom texture pack and Super Mario Mash-Up pack. But, it will still feel like a new experience because its coming to a new console. Here are five important things you should know about Minecraft on the Switch before you hit the Purchase button.

1. Minecraft world building on Switch is actually bigger than Wii U

According to Arstechnica, Minecraft worlds can be way larger than their Wii U counterparts.

In addition, you're getting a lot more Minecraft to play than on the Wii U version. Each generated Switch world can be as big as 3072 x 3072 blocks, which is roughly 13 times larger than the Wii U's pokey 864 x 864 world limit. That's a bit more than a third the size of the PS4 and Xbox One versions' 5120 x 5120 limits—which, honestly, seems about right when comparing those systems' specs.

2. You will need an additional Joy-Con controller if you want to play local multiplayer

You can connect up to four players in local multiplayer mode, but Minecraft is a fairly complex game, requiring a lot of buttons and controls. So on the Switch, each player must use both the left and right Joy-Con controllers (or a Pro controller) to play. You can't split the Joy-Con into two and share it with your friend in horizontal mode.

Luckily, Joy-Con controllers are much easier to find than the Switch itself.

3. Minecraft online multiplayer is probably easier to connect to than any other Switch online multiplayer game (so far)

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition will support up to eight players at once in a session. So far, playing online multiplayer Switch games hasn't been all that seamless. At times, the online gaming process is kind of a pain. It sounds like Mojang has figured out a way to make it really easy to see when your friends are logged into their server so you can just jump right in.

You cannot issue an invite to a friend to join your own Minecraft session; instead, anyone on your friends list will automatically see your instance is live if you're both connected to the Internet, and they can jump in via the default "join" menu.

There won't be any kind of online chat system at launch, however, so you'll have to figure out another way to tell your buddy to watch out for that Creeper.

4. You will be able to port your Wii U worlds to Switch, but not yet

Microsoft has said that you will eventually be able to port your existing worlds and saves from the Wii U version of Minecraft to the Nintendo Switch edition. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be available at launch. There isn't any official information about when that will happen.

5. It will only be available as a digital download at launch

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition launches May 11 for $29.99, but will only be available as a digital download in the eShop at first. A game card version will launch later this year, but there is currently no information about when it will be available or how much it will cost. You can sign up to receive a notification when it becomes available on Amazon.

Are you getting Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition?

Are you a diehard Minecraft player? Do you have every edition on every console and computer? Are you also getting it for Switch? Let us know about your Minecraft obsession in the comments.