What are the best USB-C Hubs for my MacBook Pro?

As we say goodbye to the SD card reader, Thunderbolt, and so much more with the Late 2016 MacBook Pro, we also say hello: to many, many USB-C ports.

USB-C connectors are great tools in that they can connect multiple types of devices to your MacBook, and when you're done, you can simply detach the port and go on your merry way. But if you're using your MacBook Pro at home, you may want to avoid the constant fun of disconnecting and reconnecting a million devices; instead, connect just one USB-C device to your Mac — a hub — that then controls everything else.

There are several great USB-C hub options depending on your lifestyle: Below, we highlight our favorites!

Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB

Highly-rated (with 5 stars on Amazon), fast, and compact, the Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB is a reliable option for those looking to pick out a USB-C hub for their MacBook Pro.

Anker did it again. Another great quality product from these guys that I just love. They have great product, but mostly great customer service if anything happens. I have bought tons from them either on Amazon.ca or .com over the years and have proven to be of the highest standards.

Designed to transfer data at speeds of up to 5 Gbps – which is fast enough to transfer an entire HD movie in just a few seconds – the Anker USB-C hub provides three additional USB ports along with an ethernet adapter, making it the perfect partner to pair with your MacBook Pro.

If something goes wrong with your Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB, then never fear: This little piece of tech comes with an 18-month warranty and highly-praised customer service.

See at Hyper

HyperDrive USB 5-in-1 Hub

Instantly turn your single USB-C port into an SDXC port or micro SDXC port, and double the USB space with the HyperDrive USB 5-in-1 Hub.

Sleek and slim, this little hub instantly attaches to your MacBook Pro, while it's brushed metal finish matches it perfectly. It's even the same thickness as the new MacBook Pro, so nothing sticks out or feels overly bulky and protrude-y.

The HyperDrive comes in three different colors that match Apple's shades spot-on, including silver, gold, and space gray.

See at Hyper

AUKEY USB-C Hub

If you're looking for some more USB space, AUKEY's USB-C Hub has got you covered.

At around the size of a credit card, this pocket-perfect USB-C hub has over-current protection to protect connected devices from power surges, while the hub also supports incredibly fast data transfer rates.

Plus with four ports, you have more than enough room for everything you need!

See at Amazon

Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub

With its modern, Apple-riffic design, instant connectivity, and pass-through charging support, the Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub is a great option to consider for your MacBook Pro.

Just attach your Satechi straight to your MacBook without any wires, and you'll instantly be able to use your SD and micro SD cards, have full access to two USB ports, and more. You can even easily charge your MacBook Pro, too!

The Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub comes in four different colors to really match your sense of style, including space gray, silver, rose gold, and gold.

See at Amazon

Moshi USB-C Multiport Adapter

With the Moshi USB-C Multiport Adapter, you'll always have a USB-C hub at the ready. Coupled with its compact design and LED charging indicator, the Moshi is a solid multiport adapter option to keep in mind.

Designed with a sleek aluminum look to match your other Apple products, this fast-charging, data transferring hub works well with the MacBook Pro. With its folding cable, you can easily unplug and tuck away your Moshi, and when it's plugged in, you can use it without having it take up a ton of space.

Utilizing the latest USB-C chips, this multi-function adapter supports crystal clear 1080p and 4K video output to any HDMI-enabled monitor or TV. A standard USB port is included to charge/sync your smartphone or connect other legacy devices such as an external USB hard drive or hub.

See at Moshi

OWC USB-C dock

With five USB ports, a DS card reader, a combo audio in/out port, and so much more, the OWC USB-C dock is one tricked out hub for your MacBook Pro.

Simply connect your OWC to your MacBook Pro and you're good to plug in almost any type of cable you need for day-to-day use! From one of the many USB ports, to a HDMI port, you'll be covered despite all the features that are being taken away from the MacBook Pro.

The OWC comes in three different colors, including gold, space gray, and silver, so they all match your Apple tech perfectly!

See at Amazon

So… What's your pick?

Is there a USB-C hub that you can't get enough of? Something that you're crazy about that we didn't feature on our lovely lil' list?

Let us know in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!