What are the best USB-C Hubs for my MacBook Pro?
As we say goodbye to the SD card reader, Thunderbolt, and so much more with the Late 2016 MacBook Pro, we also say hello: to many, many USB-C ports.
USB-C connectors are great tools in that they can connect multiple types of devices to your MacBook, and when you're done, you can simply detach the port and go on your merry way. But if you're using your MacBook Pro at home, you may want to avoid the constant fun of disconnecting and reconnecting a million devices; instead, connect just one USB-C device to your Mac — a hub — that then controls everything else.
There are several great USB-C hub options depending on your lifestyle: Below, we highlight our favorites!
- Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB
- HyperDrive USB 5-in-1 Hub
- AUKEY USB-C Hub
- Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub
- Moshi USB-C Multiport Adapter
- OWC USB-C dock
Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB
Highly-rated (with 5 stars on Amazon), fast, and compact, the Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB is a reliable option for those looking to pick out a USB-C hub for their MacBook Pro.
Anker did it again. Another great quality product from these guys that I just love. They have great product, but mostly great customer service if anything happens. I have bought tons from them either on Amazon.ca or .com over the years and have proven to be of the highest standards.
Designed to transfer data at speeds of up to 5 Gbps – which is fast enough to transfer an entire HD movie in just a few seconds – the Anker USB-C hub provides three additional USB ports along with an ethernet adapter, making it the perfect partner to pair with your MacBook Pro.
If something goes wrong with your Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB, then never fear: This little piece of tech comes with an 18-month warranty and highly-praised customer service.
HyperDrive USB 5-in-1 Hub
Instantly turn your single USB-C port into an SDXC port or micro SDXC port, and double the USB space with the HyperDrive USB 5-in-1 Hub.
Sleek and slim, this little hub instantly attaches to your MacBook Pro, while it's brushed metal finish matches it perfectly. It's even the same thickness as the new MacBook Pro, so nothing sticks out or feels overly bulky and protrude-y.
The HyperDrive comes in three different colors that match Apple's shades spot-on, including silver, gold, and space gray.
AUKEY USB-C Hub
If you're looking for some more USB space, AUKEY's USB-C Hub has got you covered.
At around the size of a credit card, this pocket-perfect USB-C hub has over-current protection to protect connected devices from power surges, while the hub also supports incredibly fast data transfer rates.
Plus with four ports, you have more than enough room for everything you need!
Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub
With its modern, Apple-riffic design, instant connectivity, and pass-through charging support, the Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub is a great option to consider for your MacBook Pro.
Just attach your Satechi straight to your MacBook without any wires, and you'll instantly be able to use your SD and micro SD cards, have full access to two USB ports, and more. You can even easily charge your MacBook Pro, too!
The Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub comes in four different colors to really match your sense of style, including space gray, silver, rose gold, and gold.
Moshi USB-C Multiport Adapter
With the Moshi USB-C Multiport Adapter, you'll always have a USB-C hub at the ready. Coupled with its compact design and LED charging indicator, the Moshi is a solid multiport adapter option to keep in mind.
Designed with a sleek aluminum look to match your other Apple products, this fast-charging, data transferring hub works well with the MacBook Pro. With its folding cable, you can easily unplug and tuck away your Moshi, and when it's plugged in, you can use it without having it take up a ton of space.
Utilizing the latest USB-C chips, this multi-function adapter supports crystal clear 1080p and 4K video output to any HDMI-enabled monitor or TV. A standard USB port is included to charge/sync your smartphone or connect other legacy devices such as an external USB hard drive or hub.
OWC USB-C dock
With five USB ports, a DS card reader, a combo audio in/out port, and so much more, the OWC USB-C dock is one tricked out hub for your MacBook Pro.
Simply connect your OWC to your MacBook Pro and you're good to plug in almost any type of cable you need for day-to-day use! From one of the many USB ports, to a HDMI port, you'll be covered despite all the features that are being taken away from the MacBook Pro.
The OWC comes in three different colors, including gold, space gray, and silver, so they all match your Apple tech perfectly!
So… What's your pick?
Is there a USB-C hub that you can't get enough of? Something that you're crazy about that we didn't feature on our lovely lil' list?
Let us know in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!
Reader comments
I picked this one up from Anker. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00XU6PM68/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s...
Ugh! Guys, c'mon! The Satachi and HyperDrive are practically the same device! And while these USB-C hubs are perfectly fine for the MacBook and the newer MacBook Pro, let's not forget that the Pro uses ThunderBolt 3 and that docks like the new one from OWC (https://eshop.macsales.com/preorder/owc-thunderbolt-3-dock/ ) are much more capable for the new MacBook Pro than the OWC USB-C dock you listed.
Also, make sure that any USB-C hub is rated for USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) versus USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps). The Pro can handle the higher speed while the MacBook cannot.
thunderbolt 3 vs usb C whats the difference
it's not USBC vs Thunderbolt 3. It's thunderbolt 2 vs thunderbolt 3.
"At around the size of a credit card..."
That's the thickest credit card I've ever seen.
LOL......I thought the same thing!
Heh, I guess they meant width/height and not thickness, funny though
Does anyone know whether Satachi or HyperDrive will block nearby USB-C port?
There are 2 ports on each side of the MacBook Pro for a total of 4. According to pictures, the Satechi and the HyperDrive will use one and cover the other but you'll still have the 2 ports on the other side of the MacBook Pro.
*ugh* This is the 8th article I've seen with the same underperforming USB-C hubs now. All I want is power, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB3, 1x gigabit ethernet, 1x audio in and 1x audio out. And preferable one that doesn't cost $200.
FireWire 800, SD card, thunderbolt port and more USB ports would be nice to have but don't really matter for my setup.
I ordered the owc hub. I know they are coming out with the thunderbolt hub in the new year but i really just need it for mic, and my mouse and keyboard. I think for the price difference the usb c hub is a much better value. I have been using it with my hp for irk and it performs just fine.
I am fine with a device called the HooToo Shuttle. It is not gen. 2, but I do not have any USB peripherals delivering north of 5 Gbps. It does have a short cable, but at least it does not block other ports this way.
How about a list of upcoming USB C Gen 2 devices/hubs/docks? My Macbook pro probably won't ship till December so I have some time to wait and see what is coming out.
My pick is my Early 2015 MBP with 2 Thunderbolt ports, a dedicated MagSafe 2 port, 2 3.0 USB port, HDMI port, and SD card port. I got mine maxed out and now the "update" is a touch bar and a .3 GHz increase is max CPU.
Psssssh, I am not cult of Mac, but even if I was I can't imagine how someone can justify buying this thing.
You came here just to be incredibly negative about the new MacBook Pro rather than get people's opinions. There's plenty more upgrades than what you're listing, also I like how you listed all the different ports in the old MacBook Pro as if that's a good thing. I'd rather have one type of port which is cable of doing all these tasks, USB-C is the future, adapters are only temporary for now
waiting for a docking station with charger and everything. maybe apple should make one. sd card reader USB and HDMI... easy to connect and than everyone has nothing to complain anymore.
We need USB-C Gen 2 Splitter that functions as a USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 to USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 + Charge adapter for the new Macbooks Pro. Similar to the Lightning + Charge Rockstar adapter by belkin for the iPhone 7.
I would use this with the Thunderbolt 3 to Thunder Bolt 2 adapter to charge and connect to my Thunderbolt Display simultaneously.
I'm not sure how you can include so many poorly rated items in this "Great" list. Starting with the Satechi Type-C USB... do your homework people! And like others, I would like to see options that are actual quality but don't cost $200+.
**CAUTION**
Not all of these will work with the 15" Touch Bar. OWC notes in their website that theirs doesn't, but it's far more widespread. There's something with the chipset thats commonly used that just doesn't work.
I spent an inordinate amount of time and money finding a USB hub that offered atlas 87watts of power pass thought (USB PD as it's known).
I ended up using the Apple display adapter, and a regular USB-A hub. I use a USB-C male to female extensions cable. Only the extension cable is visible above my desk. This allows me to have my "one cable to rule them all" solution.
I'm super exited for Thunderbolt 3 docks, but it seams OWC is the only one with an SD slot on the front, so I preordered with them.