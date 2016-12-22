Help! What gifts can I get delivered before Christmas?

The Christmas season an incredibly busy time of year for many of us and some people on our shopping lists can slip through the cracks. Hell, the whole list might slip your mind altogether.

Luckily, Amazon has two-day shipping for Prime members on a ton of items. Sign up now and get your shopping done before it's too late!

Here are eight gifts you can still get before Christmas.

Bose QuietComfort 35

iMore Managing Editor Serenity's favorite headphones are the utmost in Bluetooth headphone quality. They provide the excellent, well-rounded sound that we've come to expect from Bose, combined with exceptional Bluetooth connectivity and superb active noise cancellation.

Comes in black or silver.

See at Amazon





Sonos Play:3

Sonos is the fabulous smart speaker system that creates its own ecosystem in your home so that you can connect speaker after speaker and fill your house with sound. The Play:3 features three drivers, each with a dedicated amp, and it's a great place to start if you're buying for someone who hasn't joined the magical world of Sonos.

It doesn't support AirPlay, but using the free Sonos app, you can control all your favorite tunes from just about every streaming service available, as well as your own library.

Comes in black or white.

See at Amazon





Vena vCommute iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 Plus is a BIG phone and carrying a wallet on top of such a large device can be cumbersome, so why not make it an all-in-one?

Vena's vCommute case has a wallet slot on the back that can comfortably hold three cards and some cash, all covered by a magnetic flap. If the iPhone 7 Plus owner in your life needs some protection and a great wallet case, then look no further.

Comes in gold, rose gold, and space gray.

See at Amazon





Caseology Wavelength iPhone 7

Caseology makes excellent, wonderfully affordable iPhone cases that feel great in the hand and protect your phone from drops, scratches, and bumps. My favorite is the Wavelength, which has ridges on the back that are almost like a raised fingerprint, allowing you to grip your phone tightly, even if your hands are a bit wet.

The flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate combination make for a sturdy-feeling case that's also stylish, coming in blue, burgundy, two types of black, pink, and green.

See at Amazon





ProCase 13-inch laptop sleeve/bag

If you bought that special someone the latest MacBook Pro but still want that one more something to make it special (like it isn't special enough!), then check out the 13-inch sleeves by ProCase.

They come in two sizes to fit both the 13- and 15-inch MacBooks, and they look and feel great. The flexible neoprene is lightweight and durable and the added color accents and convenient handle really make this sleeve/bag a favorite among students and those using their laptop for business.

Comes in four color combinations.

See at Amazon





Olloclip core lens set

If you have a photography buff on your list who loves shooting with their iPhone 7 Plus (or iPhone 7), then check out the Olloclip core lens set, which features lenses that you slip over your iPhone's camera lens.

This set features a fisheye, macro, and super wide angle lens, so that your favorite iPhoneographer can snap professional-quality photos over the holidays and beyond.

See at Amazon





Cable Matters USB-C multiport adapter

The latest MacBook Pros only have USB-C ports, which is excellently versatile, but a huge pain in the ass, since so many other devices have yet to adopt the technology. A handy dongle can save lives, and the multi-port adapter from Cable Matters lets you go from USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) to 4K HDMI, VGA, USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Never let your friends or family be caught dongleless.

See at Amazon





Anker Bluetooth ultra-slim keyboard

iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple TV, whatever, everyone can use a good Bluetooth keyboard. If you want to get one for your favorite Apple fan, then check out this ultra-slim option from Anker.

It connects to any of their devices via Bluetooth and can make typing a hell of a lot easier (WAY easier than using the touchpad on the Siri remote for Apple TV). For around $14, you really can't go wrong with this keyboard.

See at Amazon





Anything else?

Got more gift ideas that Amazon can still ship before Christmas? Let us know in the comments below before it's too late!