Apple has unveiled a new iteration of its 9.7-inch iPad, but what's new about it? We've got everything you need to know right here.
Apple has just announced a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad. While it won't match the performance of an iPad Pro, it's still a nice entry point for people looking for something bigger than an iPad mini. Here's everything you need to know.
What is this? Is it a new iPad Pro?
This is a new 9.7-inch iPad, replacing the iPad Air 2 in Apple's tablet lineup. Importantly, this is not a new iPad Pro.
How much does this new iPad cost?
The Wi-Fi-only 9.7-inch iPad starts at $329 and comes in the following storage capacities:
- 32GB for $329
- 128GB for $429
Additionally, the cellular model comes in the following configurations:
- 32GB for $459
- 128GB for $559
Apple also made a slight update to the iPad mini 4, now selling the small tablet with a single storage configuration: 128GB. The Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 4 costs $399, while the cellular model costs $529.
What about colors?
You have three color options for the new iPad:
- Silver
- Gold
- Space Gray
What's the difference between this, the iPad Air 2, and the iPad Pro?
The biggest change between the iPad Air 2 and this new iPad is the inclusion of the A9 chip over the older iPad's A8X. Other than that, it's still got a 9.7-inch Retina display, 8MP rear-facing iSight camera, 1.2MP FaceTime camera, and a Touch ID sensor. Apple also says that you can expect the same 10-hour battery life.
When and where can I get one?
The iPad will go up for order on Apple's website on Friday, March 24. Deliveries will begin next week to an Apple Store near you as well as those who order online.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments.
Reader comments
9.7-inch iPad FAQ: Everything you need to know!
You got to be kidding me...nice to see they updated the entry level iPad...sort off..
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Apparently, Apple just released a new video app called "Clips." Why has this not been reported here on iMore?
They are probably doing the write up as as fast as they can...patience young padawan....
Sent from the iMore App
Yah, but it's a little embarrassing to learn about it on their competitor's sites so much earlier.
Is the new iPad cheaper than the air 2 but with a faster processor? That's not bad at all.
Sent from the iMore App
I don't see enough enough here to justify replacing my iPad Air 2.
Be happy - If/when your Air 2 needs to be retired, your next ipad will be $70 cheaper.
I have to agree.
is just me or has anyone noticed that since tim cook took over apple's products and innovative marketing schemes have become stagnant.
This ipad is heavier than the ipad air 2 - the same weight as ipad air so i guess is actually an ipad air body. Significant price drop and clearer marketing as a "leisure" rather than work device. Very attractive entry level positioning - should do well.
Agreed, but not for me. First thing I said is "that should help move a lot of units". But for me I'll either keep my 9.7" Pro or sell it and just use my Mac and 7 Plus. I still struggle to fit iPad into my daily life, despite me absolutely loving it when I do use it.
I'm interested to see how well this thing performs with last year's chipset (and not even an "X" version) compared to the iPad Pros or the current iPhones.
Very very disappointing. All of this talk about a 10.5 iPad in the same size shell. And they basically take the old iPad Air, and replace the chip. Its thicker than the Air 2. For what they are offering, I think the $329 entry price is too high.