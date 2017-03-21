Apple has unveiled a new iteration of its 9.7-inch iPad, but what's new about it? We've got everything you need to know right here.

Apple has just announced a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad. While it won't match the performance of an iPad Pro, it's still a nice entry point for people looking for something bigger than an iPad mini. Here's everything you need to know.

What is this? Is it a new iPad Pro?

This is a new 9.7-inch iPad, replacing the iPad Air 2 in Apple's tablet lineup. Importantly, this is not a new iPad Pro.

How much does this new iPad cost?

The Wi-Fi-only 9.7-inch iPad starts at $329 and comes in the following storage capacities:

32GB for $329

128GB for $429

Additionally, the cellular model comes in the following configurations:

32GB for $459

128GB for $559

Apple also made a slight update to the iPad mini 4, now selling the small tablet with a single storage configuration: 128GB. The Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 4 costs $399, while the cellular model costs $529.

What about colors?

You have three color options for the new iPad:

Silver

Gold

Space Gray

What's the difference between this, the iPad Air 2, and the iPad Pro?

The biggest change between the iPad Air 2 and this new iPad is the inclusion of the A9 chip over the older iPad's A8X. Other than that, it's still got a 9.7-inch Retina display, 8MP rear-facing iSight camera, 1.2MP FaceTime camera, and a Touch ID sensor. Apple also says that you can expect the same 10-hour battery life.

When and where can I get one?

The iPad will go up for order on Apple's website on Friday, March 24. Deliveries will begin next week to an Apple Store near you as well as those who order online.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments.