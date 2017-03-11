With Apple ditching the headphone jack on the latest iPhone models people are looking for ways to be able to listen to music, media and more on the go with their regular headphones. You can either replace them with Lightning headphones or go Bluetooth, but both of those options require a pretty big expense. Don't get stuck paying tons of cash to listen to stuff on your new phone, and instead check this out.
Meet the 2-in-1 Lightning to Headphone adapter which takes your Lightning port and transforms it into two ports. The adapter adds a headphone jack and a Lightning port, so you can easily charge your phone and use headphones with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.
Some of the other features include:
- Use your existing wired headsets or headphones w/ your new iPhone
- Enhance audio experience by allowing wired listening
- Charge your phone while listening to music w/ attached Lightning adapter cord
- Plug into iPhones as far back as iPhone 5 for backwards compatibility
Normally a 3-pack of these adapters would set you back around $50, but right now you can pick them up for just $21.99. It's great to have multiple around in case you misplace one or have multiple iPhones in your house. Be sure to grab some of them now before the price goes back up.