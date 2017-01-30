How do you add storage to your MacBook Pro without adding extra bulk or having to carry around an extra drive? With a tiny USB-C keychain, that's how!

If you're looking to transfer files or add a lil' extra bit of storage to your MacBook Pro, then investing in a USB-C storage device can be "key" (Ha!). Having a USB-C drive that doubles as a keychain not only eliminates the possibility of your stuff getting lost, but it also means you always have it when you truly need it.

Here are some of the best, teeny-tiniest USB-C keychains!

Lexar JumpDrive

Small, reliable, and a great keychain/MacBook accessory, the Lexar JumpDrive is a 2-in-1 tool that you'll be happy to have!

Designed to be easy to use on the go, this mighty USB-C can easily move your files of up to 150MB/s, meaning you can effortlessly transfer a 3GB HD video clip in less than a minute. The Lexar JumpDrive also comes with a clear end cap for a ring-loop, making it super simple to attach to your keys.

Plus, with its protective cap design, it won't be a huge deal if it gets banged around a bit.

You can pick up the Lexar JumpDrive in sizes ranging from 16BB, 32GB, or 64GB. Oh! And it's also compatible with both Mac and PC.

Taipove Original Mini USB Flash Drive

Sleek, small, highly-rated, and fast, the Taipove Original Mini USB Flash Drive is a great option when it comes to giving yourself some additional storage on your MacBook Pro.

On one side of this keychain, you get a standard USB, while on the other you get a USB-C for all your MacBook Pro needs. The tough silver, metal body prevents against any turbulence on your keys, while the entire Taipove Original Mini USB Flash Drive itself is waterproof.

The Taipove comes with an easy-to-clip ring for your keychain but, unfortunatel,y it doesn't come with a cap to protect the end that's exposed. That doesn't seem to matter much to people, though: this USB-C has a nearly 5-star rating on Amazon.

You can pick up the Taipove Original Mini USB Flash Drive in 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB.

SanDisk Type-C Flash Drive Ready

If you're on the hunt for a trustworthy USB-C to use with your MacBook Pro, then we suggest taking a peek at the SanDisk Type-C Flash Drive Ready.

According to PC Mag:

If you want storage that will handle USB 3.0 and USB-C connections without missing a beat, the SanDisk Dual USB Type-C (32GB) is one of the few alternatives to choose from, and an easy choice if you're, say, a user who needs to transfer files between a regular USB-equipped PC and the Apple MacBook (2015).

Built with both a standard USB end and an opposing USB-C end, the SanDisk Type-C Flash Drive Ready gives MacBook users an additional 32GB of storage, all from this lil' device. It also works with Windows computers, making it the great multi-tool for any techies' accessory bag.

Using a little plastic ring at the top of the SanDisk, you can easily attach a keyring or chain to secure your USB, making it easy to use in almost any situation!

Silicon Power Swivel Dual Flash Drive

Modern-looking, built for your keychain, and highly reliable, the Silicon Power Swivel Dual Flash Drive is a great USB-C drive to consider for your MacBook Pro!

All you have to do is plug in this USB-C or USB end of the sick, and you're good to start storing and downloading: no additional apps or frills. Durable and well-made, this USB-C can easily attach to your keychain, making it a great on-the-go accessory to always have at your side with no additional hassle.

You can pick out your Silicon Power Swivel Dual Flash Drive in 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB, and if anything goes wrong, don't forget that you get a lifetime warranty on this lil' guy (who over 3,000 reviews and 4.5 stars!)

Kingston Digital Traveler Micro Duo

If you're looking for a super-duper small, barely-there USB-C with enough storage to knock a hole in your wall (that's just an expression… IDK if it'll actually knock a hole in your wall…), then take peek at the Kingston Digital Traveler Micro Duo.

Not only is the Kingston Digital Traveler Micro Duo super versatile with it's standard USB and USB-C ends, but this teeny-tiny storage device is pretty fast at up to 100MB/s.

You can pick up this USB-C in a few different sizes, including 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and a whopping 128GB!

What's your favorite USB-C keychain to use?

Is there an option that you cannot possibly live without that didn't make it on our list? Let us know what it is in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!

