If Apple asked you what you'd like to see in second generation AirPods, what would you tell them?

AirPods are the new hotness. Now that people — finally — have them in hand, many are loving them. Almost no one is calling them perfect, though. And what first-gen product really is? So, that leads to the big question: If Apple asked you what they should change for the next-generation AirPods, what would you tell them?

Ship more sooner! (Okay, yes, besides that!)

Black color option

(PRODUCT) RED color option.

Fashion options like Apple Watch bands.

USB-C instead of Lightning for charging.

BT tie-clip with manual controls for volume and skipping.

Swappable tips to fit a wider variety of ears.

Offline Siri, because you need to be able to command when— Zzzt ...

Proper Apple TV support

Find my AirPods feature.

Those are just a few of the suggestions I've seen so far. What are yours?