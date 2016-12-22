How do you set up, configure, and use your Apple AirPods with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, and more? Like this!
AirPods are the future of headphones, at least as far as Apple is concerned. Each one has a W1 chipset that allows for easy pairing and rock-solid audio sync, an accelerometer to register tap controls, an infrared sensor so they know when they're in your ears and when they're out, and beam-forming mics so your voice comes through loud and clear.
How to pair your AirPods
Thanks to that W1 chipset, connecting to your iPhone is a breeze, your Apple Watch is automatic, and even your iPad and Mac will share the pairing thanks to iCloud sync.
- How to pair your AirPods with your iPhone
- How to pair your AirPods with a different iPhone
- How to pair your AirPods with your Apple Watch
- How to pair your AirPods with your iPad
- How to unpair your AirPods from your iPhone or iPad
- How to unpair your AirPods from Apple Watch
- How to pair your AirPods with your Mac
- How to unpair your AirPods from you Mac
- How to pair your AirPods with Apple TV
- How to unpair your AirPods from your Apple TV
- How to pair your AirPods with Android, Windows, or other devices
How to configure your Apple AirPods
Once connected, you can change your AirPods' name, set the double tap shortcut, toggle ear detection, and even choose how the mics work.
- How to rename your AirPods
- How to set the double tap shortcut on your AirPods
- How to turn off automatic ear detection on your AirPods
- How to choose which microphone is used by your AirPods
How to use your AirPods
AirPods have no physical buttons. You can, however, double tap the entire earbud to either invoke Siri or to play/pause audio. If you use Siri, though, you can use the power of your voice to play and control almost anything you can think of.
- How to control playback with your AirPods
- How to switch to AirPods with your iPhone
- How to switch to your AirPods with your Apple Watch
- How to switch your AirPods with your iPad
How to switch your AirPods with your Mac
Any AirPod questions?
If you have any additional questions about setting up or using your AirPods, drop them in the comments.
Reader comments
AirPods: Ultimate guide
Been waiting for these since release, they release them 2 days before i have the cash, now shipping times are 4weeks, what is it going to be in 2 days :(
Maybe in store Monday morning if you can swing stopping in.
Good things come to those that wait! Right?
I have been wondering about how well do the AirPods work. Here is my test scenario that have always caused issues or drop outs. I would wear my BT headphones while mowing the lawn and would get too many drop outs. I would have my iPhone 6s Plus in my Cargo Pants lower pocket. This happens while outside and far from walls or anything that would or could reflex the Bluetooth signal. With all of the other pairs of BT headphones, have had many drop outs. They all have worked fine in the house or at the office at ranges between phone and headphones of more then 30ft.
My question is how do the AirPods deal with this scenario?
is it an electrically-noisy lawnmower? (I have most problems with my BT headphones when the microwave is on.)
Could you put your iPhone in front of you on the mower's handlebar somehow, so your body doesn't block the signal to your earphones?
Why is your Bluetooth signal so bad? I have no issues at all unless i am getting over 30ft from the source even with walls in the way?
What kind of bt headphones do you have (brand)? I use Bose q35 while cutting grass/walking dog and I must they say. They are extremely reliable
After months of delay, are these AirPods at least shipping with Bluetooth 5.0?
How to control / decide which device the AP picks up? For instance if I paired my AP to both my Mac and iPhone and a call comes in, when I pick up the call with double tap is it connecting to my phone or my Mac (which rings as will using continuity)? Will it matter if I am currently streaming music from my Mac vs not listening to anything at all.
Same question for outbound double tap. Will it connect to Siri on my phone or Mac. Sometimes I'm looking for information sometime looking for a file?
Maybe there is a way to give it a list of devices in priority order (somewhat like connecting to wireless networks)?
Great question. Too bad the author doesn't respond. Too often I experience notification lose between my aWatch, iPhone & iPad. If that is an issue, how are these AirPods going to handle juggling even more devices. Best case scenario- sorting out these issues was the reason for the delay.
i bought the iphone 7p because the overall watch and mac. now i wanna know how the airpods doing in terms of switching between phone and watch. just answer the call on my mac if i want...
Why don't they include detailed instructions with these?
Just received my AIrpods today......nice but it doesn't even mention anything about charging the AirPods or the base.
How long does it take to charge the base and what does it show me when it is charged.
These things are slick!
Edit:
I see you need to pair them first before they show battery status.
I haven't yet tried charging the base from 0%, but I have done it for the AirPods. You'll get a notification sound on the AirPods at 10%, then around 2%, and then every few seconds at 1%. From 10%, you'll have about 20 minutes before they die. Apple states that 15 minutes of charge gives you 3 hours of listening. In my one test, they take about 27 minutes to fully charge from 0-100%. The one full charge will take roughly 21% from the case. The case will continually charge the AirPods like the iPhone battery case. Before I went to sleep, the case was at 79% and about 7-8 hours later, it dropped about 9-ish percent.
The AirPods will show individually (with a little 'L' or 'R') in the battery widget, or just both, depending what you have out of the case. In order for the case to show in the battery widget, you need to have at least one AirPod in the case. Hope that helps a little.
Thanks for the information.....
Every little bit helps, just seems like a lack of details for the product from Apple.
I'm one that likes to know everything about what I purchase and own. :-)
Thanks again.....