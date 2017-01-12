AirPods are pretty great for iPhone users — but what if you have Android devices in your midst?

I live in an all-Apple household. Both my fiancé and I rock iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple TVs in our home; the only major non-Apple gadgets are our myriad Amazon Echo and Dots. But I'm not exactly most people.

Many of my friends are in a different bubble: They may like their Macs and iPads, but they also use Android phones on a daily basis. It's easy to see why a product like Apple's AirPods appeals to people completely in Apple's sphere, but it's a harder sell to folks who live between device lines.

So Android Central managing editor Daniel Bader did just that, looking at how Apple's headphones interact with Android phones.

Once paired to any Android phone — I mainly used them with the LG V20 and Google Pixel — the experience was superb. Pairing, as said, was reliable, and I have yet to experience a lost connection. Even better, I've found them to be far more trustworthy over long distances than most other Bluetooth headphones; I've climbed stairs, closed doors, and even gone outside, all with my phone sitting two or more dozen feet away with no skips. Your mileage may vary, but these are the most problem-free Bluetooth headphones I've used to date, and if Apple's name wasn't on the box it would be a must-buy for many Android users. The accelerometer in each of the AirPods also works as a gesture tool on Android. When paired with the iPhone, a double-tap on the side of either earbud activates Siri; on Android, the gesture functions as a play/pause button which, I'd argue, is far more useful. And it works, every time. (Not unlike how the Samsung Gear IconX earbuds work, in fact.)

The whole review is worth a read, especially if you're living in a cross-platform home and were considering picking up a set of AirPods.