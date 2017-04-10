Learn more. Be more — App more! Wait... what? Yes! The all-new iMore app is here!

iMore app - Free - Download now

At WWDC last year, Chris Harris, Serenity Caldwell, and Chris Harris of TapJet sat down to talk about the future of the iMore app. We'd chatted off and on at the Ull conference and previous editions of WWDC. But this time it was serious. Coffee and not cocktails was involved.

Chris, it turns out, how worked with our head of product, David Lundblad, at a previous gig, so it was an easy project to get moving on. Especially when our new special projects lead, Jochen Doppelhammer got involved — his trains, they run on time.

Flash forward to today and, just a week or so after the new iMore web design launched, the new app is launching. And we couldn't be more proud.