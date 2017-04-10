Learn more. Be more — App more! Wait... what? Yes! The all-new iMore app is here!
- iMore app - Free - Download now
At WWDC last year, Chris Harris, Serenity Caldwell, and Chris Harris of TapJet sat down to talk about the future of the iMore app. We'd chatted off and on at the Ull conference and previous editions of WWDC. But this time it was serious. Coffee and not cocktails was involved.
Chris, it turns out, how worked with our head of product, David Lundblad, at a previous gig, so it was an easy project to get moving on. Especially when our new special projects lead, Jochen Doppelhammer got involved — his trains, they run on time.
Flash forward to today and, just a week or so after the new iMore web design launched, the new app is launching. And we couldn't be more proud.
iMore isn't just words, sounds, and video bits to us. It really is a way to learn more and be more together, through connected technology and all the various articles, podcasts, and shows we do.
And now we have modern, more flexible, and most important, more expansive platforms to do that, both on the web and in the all new app.
With you.
So, yes, this is a new beginning of sorts. But there's more to come. Lots more.
If you're already using the iMore app for iPhone and iPad, you'll get the new app automatically as an update. If you haven't tried it yet, I welcome you to do so now.
- iMore app - Free - Download now
And once you've given it a test-drive, please let us know what you think! We're especially interested in how you'd like us to prioritize the next wave of features. What do you want to see in the first few updates?
Reader comments
All-new iMore app is here! (You're already downloading, aren't you?)
Looks great! Good job everyone :)
It looks nice and all, but why no in-app comment function? Being taken out of the app to Safari is pretty naff.
It looks good, I'll try it out.
Looks great so far. Still going through the app.
Agree with returnmyjedi also would like to know if I can access the forums like the old app or I must revert to the iMore Forums app in the app store
Yeah, why cant we view/make comments in the article?
Where is the Forum?
The font used for headlines would have the Apple design team falling out of their chairs.
Are you kidding me with the icon?