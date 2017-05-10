Sketch, paint, sculpt, build, and so much more inside an unlimited virtual canvas.

Of all the things that are possible in a virtual environment, art is by far the most compelling. Imagine a canvas that exists all around you, with the ability to quickly edit your brush strokes or clay shapes. To understand the experience in person is even more incredible. Even if you aren't a creative type, being able to watch someone bring an image from their mind to the 3D canvas and then being able to walk around that creation from every angle is a unique experience. There are so many different ways you can create and share in VR, all you really need is the right app and time to figure out what it is you want to create.

We can help you out with that first part! Here's a detailed list of all the amazing ways you can create in VR.

