It's Alto's birthday and you're getting all the presents!

Snowman, the developers of Alto's Adventure, are celebrating Alto's second anniversary the only way they know how by getting us all excited!

For today only, Alto's Adventure is on sale in the App Store for only $1.99. There is no reason to hesitate, Alto's Adventure is one of the best endless runner games you can find for your iPhone and iPad.With its beautiful art design mixed with a rich, calming soundtrack, Alto's Adventure stands out in the ocean of endless runner games on the App Store. You'll join Alto, a llama herder, on his snowboard as he slides downward on the Alps, rounding up the wooly creatures. The game includes a challenge system and a plethora of unlockable characters, making it entertaining every time you load it up.

That's not even all the news! Snowman also released a teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel to Alto's Adventure entitled Alto's Odyessy; check it out!

It appears as though Alto traded snowing slopes for sand dunes in his upcoming adventures, but we won't really know until later this year. All I know, if this game is anything like the first one, it's going to be worth downloading day one!

