UK Amazon Prime subscribers can add on more than 40 premium on-demand channels to their Prime Video collection.

Cutting the cord just got a little bit more interesting for UK residents. Amazon has launched its Channels add-on feature with more than 40 premium streaming on-demand channels. Channel add-ons start as low as £1.49 per month.

Amazon Channels is an on-demand service that lets Prime subscribers choose additional premium content from specific content programmers, like Discovery, Eurosport Player, ITV, and more. These channels are available as a stand-alone subscription and do not require bundle package subscriptions.

According to Amazon, some of the available sports channels offer live content, including coverage of the French Open Tennis tournament.

Channels are different than subscribing to a pay TV company directly. You don't have separate sign-in credentials. This means you can only watch content via a Prime Video player. Luckily, the Prime Video app is available across many devices. Unfortunately, it is not currently support on Apple TV, though there are rumors that Amazon will announce Apple TV support at this year's WWDC.

If you live in the UK, you can browse available premium on-demand add-on channels from Amazon's website. Amazon Channels is also available in the US and Germany.