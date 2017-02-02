Amazon Alexa and Echo are one in the same, right? Sort of. Not really. But yes and no. Let's break down what's what in the hottest little AI we've seen since HAL.

There really is no escaping Amazon Echo. Or Amazon Alexa. Or both. And that actually highlights the confusion some folks have experienced — especially folks who aren't totally immersed in this newfangled Internet thing. There's a good chance that if you're reading this, you're pretty well-versed in Alexa and Echo and know the difference between the two.

But there's also a pretty good chance that you know someone who isn't.

So let's take a few minutes and break it down. Here's everything you need to know — insofar as the basics are concerned — about Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo.

Amazon Echo