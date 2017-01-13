Amazon is now accepting pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch, but you'll have to be quick! These releases never seem to last long at Amazon, so if you are interested you'll need to act now, and not debate it. The newly-announced console has gained a lot of interest already, so odds are these will be gone quickly.
Not sure if the Nintendo Switch is something for you? Don't worry, we've got everything you need to know in one place, so be sure to read up and get your order in sooner than later!
EDIT - nvm, can't believe it really sold out that fast.
I just got one via Amazon thanks to this. You guys are killing it with the Switch coverage in the last couple of days!
Amazon sucks! I signed up for the alert feature and never got it. It's blogs like this that gave a heads up and I was able to get it with Amazon. I originally had it with Best Buy but my confidence in BB is minimal at best. I was worried they were taking more pre-orders than what they will actually get so I cancelled that pre-order. Best Buy is still taking pre-orders for in store pickup only.
Huh?? How are you getting In-store pickup only?? I'm trying to do in-store pickup and it's only telling me shipping only. I can't believe it even sold out that fast on Amazon. I was checking almost every 5 min for 2 hours.