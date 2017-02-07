Timothy D. Twerdahl, formerly of Amazon, Netflix, and Roku, now running Apple TV marketing at Apple.

Apple Inc. has hired Timothy D. Twerdahl, the former head of Amazon.com Inc.'s Fire TV unit, as a vice president in charge of Apple TV product marketing and shifted the executive who previously held the job to a spot negotiating media content deals.

Twerdahl's hiring frees Pete Distad, who previously occupied the role, to help lead Apple's content deal efforts, headed by Eddy Cue, the person added. Distad joined Apple in 2013 after serving as a senior vice president of content distribution at video streaming service Hulu.

Twerdahl, who previously worked at Netflix and Roku, will report to Greg Joswiak, who took over broad product marketing responsibilities shortly after Phil Schiller became point on all things App Store.

Apple's senior vice presidents have so much on their plates it's likely they haven't seen those plates in a decade. This and other moves put people in place to help with those ever-increasing portfolios. That includes everything from all the new products launched in the last few years and the negotiation of deals for all the new services that have likewise been launched.

It also shows, when contrasted with stories about retention, the dynamism of the markets and technology Apple's into and exploring these days, from wearables to transport to entertainment.

It also shows, when contrasted with stories about retention, the dynamism of the markets and technology Apple's into and exploring these days, from wearables to transport to entertainment.

Makes you wonder what and who will show up next.