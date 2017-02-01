How great is Linea, the Iconfactory's new app for sketching, writing, and idea-building? Pretty great.
I've been beta-testing the Iconfactory's Linea [yes, Lin-ee-ah] sketchbook app since its early days, and I'm thrilled to see it at last come to market. But I didn't think I could accurately portray how much I like Linea in text...
So I made an animated video, instead. Using Linea itself.
I hope it convinces you to give the app a whirl! Linea has supplanted Paper in my iPad's dock as my go-to sketching program — and for those who know me, that's a shocker: I haven't really sketched in anything consistently other than Paper since its 2013 release.
For those curious, I used the following to make this video:
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- Apple Pencil
- The Linea app
- USB-C cable to Lightning Cable
- 13-inch MacBook Pro
- QuickTime Player's Screen Recording Feature
- Final Cut Pro X
I recorded everything live as I was sketching via QuickTime, then dropped the final file into Final Cut, sped up some sections, and scored it to Silent Partner's Down For Whatever (a YouTube Audio Library classic).
I think the ProCreate app is the best one by far.
