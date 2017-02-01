How great is Linea, the Iconfactory's new app for sketching, writing, and idea-building? Pretty great.

I've been beta-testing the Iconfactory's Linea [yes, Lin-ee-ah] sketchbook app since its early days, and I'm thrilled to see it at last come to market. But I didn't think I could accurately portray how much I like Linea in text...

So I made an animated video, instead. Using Linea itself.