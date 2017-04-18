Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some big savings on various Anker Bluetooth accessories!

Over the past few weeks, winter finally gave way to spring and it's now nice enough to enjoy workouts without being cooped up in the gym. This is the running season you should ditch those old earbuds and go wireless. I'm hesitant to spend crazy amounts on Bluetooth headphones to workout with since no matter what manufacturers say, profuse amounts of sweat and electronics don't mix.

That's where Anker's SoundsBuds come in handy. They are lightweight, feature Bluetooth 4.1 (perfect for Apple Watch!) and aren't outrageously priced. In fact, they are even less expensive today since coupon code ANKER233 drops the black, green and blue models down to $22.99 (Reg. $30). Thousands of Amazon reviewers rate them 3.8 out of 5 stars so you know they'll hold up well. For those of you who have problems with earbuds popping out during workouts, you could give Anker's SoundBuds NB10 a try while they are on sale for $29.99 (Reg. $40) using coupon code ANKER260.

If you're looking for some wireless tunes for an upcoming picnic or BBQ, Anker's SoundCore Bluetooth 4.0 speaker boasts 24-hours of play time and is on sale for $30.59 (Reg. 36+) when you enter coupon code ANKMAY77 during checkout. There's also the SoundCore nano option for $18.66 (Reg. $25) with coupon code KINANK66, which is the perfect size for traveling.

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!