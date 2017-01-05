2016 and New Years set new records for Apple's App Store!

When Apple announced a record breaking November for the App Store, impressive as it was, everyone knew it was only a placeholder until December. Holidays and new devices always combine into massive numbers for the App Store. But this year, who knew New Year's would take the crown?

You can read Apple's full press release, below, but there are a few things worth noting up front:

The App Store is now available in 155 countries with 2.2 million apps. That's 20% more than last year — though I'll continue to argue that it's long past time we switched from a quantitative to a qualitative mindset. So, along those lines, a lot of the new apps followed new features in iOS, including and especially 21,000 new iMessage apps. Yes, stickers! Also, of course, Maps apps and Siri apps.

Subscription expansion in the App Store led to $2.7 billion in growth, up 74% from last year. New search ads converted at a 50% rate as well.

While I expected Christmas Day, with all the new devices rushing to make new downloads, to be the highlight of the year, it turned out New Year's day was the big winner, with almost $240 million in purchases. All told, developers earned $20 billion from the App Store in 2016, up 40% from last year.

Pokémon Go was the most downloaded app of the year, with Super Mario Run the most downloaded over the holidays. Not bad, Nintendo. Not bad...