Fluctuations in the pound lead to higher App Store prices in the UK.

App Store prices are set to rise soon in the UK, Turkey, and India, thanks to continued currency fluctuations. In the UK, for instance, customers will pay upwards of 25% more for apps in both the iOS and Mac App Store, with apps previously priced at £0.79 jumping to £0.99.

From 9to5Mac:

Apple says that the new higher prices will roll out to the App Store over the next seven days. Developers can find out more information about how the price changes affect their revenues in the official documentation.

If developers in the UK decide to use the alternative price tiers, the lowest price for an app or in-app purchase will now be £0.49.

Apple often changes the prices in the App Store due to the changes in the values of currencies around the world.