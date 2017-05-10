Apple acquires sleep monitoring company Beddit

Beddit, the company which makes sleep monitoring hardware and an accompanying app, was recently acquired by Apple. While Apple hasn't addressed this acquisition in any way, Beddit's privacy policy, last revised on May 8, 2017, says that Beddit has been acquired by Apple.

From Beddit:

Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy.

Beddit's most recent product is the Beddit 3 Sleep Monitor, which you place in your bed to track your sleep. The sensor sits under your sheet while you sleep, and connects to the Beddit app to present the data its collected during the night.

Does this acquisition mean that Apple is moving into sleep tracking hardware? No, though if such features found their way into future Apple hardware, such as a new Apple Watch, it wouldn't be shocking. But moving into sleep tracking seems to be a logical next step for Apple's health tracking efforts.