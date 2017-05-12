Got an Apple Watch? Then get moving this Mother's Day with Apple's latest activity challenge and earn a rose-themed badge and iMessage sticker!

The latest Apple Watch fitness challenge is for Mother's Day. All you have to do to score a special rose-themed badge and sticker is complete a one-mile walk, run, or wheelchair workout on Mother's Day, May 14, 2017.

You can use the built-in Apple Watch Workouts app or any app that integrates into the workout system, including Nike+, Strava, even Pokémon Go for Apple Watch.

While the Thanksgiving challenge was sadly U.S. only, like the subsequent New Year's challenge and Earth Day challenge, were international. Fingers crossed Mother's Day is as well.

Simply start your workout on Monther's day local time, complete at least a mile, and the badge and sticker — as well as the health benefits! — will be yours.

If you're looking for extra ways to have fun while you get fit:

Take your mom, or that person who's always been like a mom to you, along for the workout.

Make it a photo walk or wheel and take great pictures and make new memories along the way.

See if you can write out the word "MOM" using the built-in route-tracker or your favorite workout app, especially Strava because yes, that's a thing.

Now that the weather's nice up north again, play some Pokémon Go while you're out and about, using the Pokémon Go workout app.

If there's a charity walk-a-thon or run in your area, consider joining in. That way you not only get a badge but you help raise awareness and money for a great cause.

It doesn't matter how you do it, though, just that you do it. Our bodies feed on motion and the more we feed it, the better it does and the longer it lasts.

And once you're done, Tweet your pics to @iMore or Instagram @iMoreGrams so we can share in your success!