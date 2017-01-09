Robert Scoble really, really wants an augmented reality (AR) headset from Apple asap.

Exclusive news: Apple and Zeiss working together on augmented reality optics. For the nerds who were at CES and not paying attention to all my posts. A Zeiss employee confirmed the rumors that Apple and Carl Zeiss AG are working on a light pair of augmented reality/mixed reality glasses that may be announced this year. (I thought it was next year but now that I saw this I believe it will happen this year).

From October 2016:

The next iPhone will be, I am told, a clear piece of glass (er, Gorilla Glass sandwich with other polycarbonates for being pretty shatter resistant if dropped) with a next-generation OLED screen (I have several sources confirming this). You pop it into a headset which has eye sensors on it, which enables the next iPhone to have a higher apparent frame rate and polygon count than a PC with a Nvidia 1080 card in it. [...] The clear iPhone will put holograms on top of the real world like Microsoft HoloLens does. Eye sensors will also bring a new kind of user interface. [...] Also, updates from new sources: expect battery and antennas to be hidden around the edges of the screen, which explains how Apple will fit in some of the pieces even while most of the chips that make up a phone are in a pack/strip at the bottom of the phone.

Apple is seriously into augmented reality. Tim Cook has said as much publicly and they have some deep talent in the technology.

I continue to think AR will end up being less of a discreet product and more of a feature in many future products, like the flat screen has become on current ones.

Though, ideally, I want to be able to do what Tony Stark did in Civil War — flick my watch or phone and have a much larger holographic display pop out of it for me to interact with, then pop back when I'm done.

That way I could go back to carrying a 3.5-inch iPhone in my pocket or a 38mm watch on my wrist but have the equivalent of an iPad mini or Pro whenever I needed it.

I don't even think Apple would need Zeiss for that...