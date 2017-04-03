Apple announcing Q2 2017 financial results on May 2

Apple will announced its Q2 2017 financial results on Tuesday, May 2. The results will cover January to March 2017. As usual, the call will take place at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m ET, with the full results expected a bit before the call.

Apple, as usual, will offer an audio webcast of the call.

In Q1 2017, which includes holiday sales, Apple sold 78.3 million iPhones, 13.1 million iPads, and 5.4 million Macs.