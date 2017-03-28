It's likely Apple doesn't see AR as a single product, like Microsoft's HoloLens or Snap's Spectacles, but as a core technology that will be part of many products coming in the future. Just like LCD and OLED are part of many products today.

Augmented Reality (AR) or Mixed Reality is different than Virtual Reality (VR). Rather than being immersed in a fully-rendered world, AR/MR layers data on top of the real world. Rumor has it, Apple's special projects group is exploring AR for a variety of applications.

Wait, how do we even know Apple is working on AR?

Apple has the intelligence and resources to work on anything they want to. They can explore, prototype, and if they feel something has merit, move into production. Not every project makes it that far. The Apple Watch did. The Apple television set did not. The Apple Car project? We'll see. Same for Apple and AR.

The difference is that, while Apple is notoriously tight-lipped about future products, Apple CEO Tim Cook has commented on AR a few times already.

Talking to The Independant on February 10, 2017:

I'm excited about Augmented Reality because unlike Virtual Reality which closes the world out, AR allows individuals to be present in the world but hopefully allows an improvement on what's happening presently. Most people don't want to lock themselves out from the world for a long period of time and today you can't do that because you get sick from it. With AR you can, not be engrossed in something, but have it be a part of your world, of your conversation. That has resonance. I regard it as a big idea like the smartphone. The smartphone is for everyone, we don't have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic, or country or vertical market: it's for everyone. I think AR is that big, it's huge. I get excited because of the things that could be done that could improve a lot of lives. And be entertaining. I view AR like I view the silicon here in my iPhone, it's not a product per se, it's a core technology. But there are things to discover before that technology is good enough for the mainstream. I do think there can be a lot of things that really help people out in daily life, real-life things, that's why I get so excited about it.

On October 13, 2016, while speaking to BuzzFeed:

"There's no substitute for human contact," Cook told BuzzFeed News. "And so you want the technology to encourage that." It's not the first time Cook has indicated that Apple might favor AR. "We are high on AR for the long run," Cook said during an earnings call this past summer. "I think AR can be huge." "VR has some interesting applications, but I don't think it's a broad-based technology like AR," Cook explained. "Augmented reality will take some time to get right, but I do think that it's profound. We might … have a more productive conversation, if both of us have an AR experience standing here, right? And so I think that things like these are better when they're incorporated without becoming a barrier to our talking. … You want the technology to amplify it, not to be a barrier."

During Apple's Q2 2016 conference call on July 26, 2016: