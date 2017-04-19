Apple brings Maps enhancements to the U.K. and France

Apple has made some tweaks to Apple Maps that will make it more useful for people in the U.K. and Paris. The company has added data about electric vehicle charging stations in the U.K., as well as information related to public bicycle rentals.

From Bloomberg:

The company has added the locations of the U.K.'s electric vehicle charging stations by incorporating data from Munich-based Cirrantic's Moovility service, which lists re-juicing points for cars made by Tesla and Nissan, among others. It has also added public bicycle rental and drop-off points to maps of London, New York and Paris in a catch-up to long-time mobile navigation leader Google, which has listed such stations in multiple countries for some time.

Currently, Cirrantic's data regarding EV chargers supports many of the major operators, such as Podpoint and Ecotricity. As additional charger providers sign up with Cirrantic, expect Apple's data on charger locations to improve.