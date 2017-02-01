Apple contemplates legal options against Trump immigration order

Tim Cook comments on Apple's plans following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration.

Tripp Mickle, writing for the Wall Street Journal:

"More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds. That's what makes us special," said Mr. Cook. "We ought to pause and really think deeply through that."

Cook didn't commit to, nor rule out, potential legal action:

Mr. Cook declined to elaborate on Apple's possible legal options, except to say that "we want to be constructive and productive." He said that since the order was signed, he's received numerous emails from Apple employees with "heart-wrenching stories" about how the order will affect friends and family. One employee who's expecting a child said the future grandparents have Canadian and Iranian citizenship and won't be able to visit to meet their new grandchild. "These are people that have friends and family. They're co-workers. They're taxpayers. They're key parts of the community," Mr. Cook said.

Other companies — and U.S. states — already have legal action in progress. Apple has been proactive when it comes to issues like civil liberties and equal opportunity under Tim Cook.

Last year Apple took a stand against the FBI and Obama administration's policies concerning personal privacy.

We'll have to wait and see what they do next regarding immigration and other issues that affect their employees and their customers.