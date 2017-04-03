Apple design veteran Christopher Stringer leaves the company

Apple design team member Christopher Stringer departing the company after 21 years.

Christopher Stringer, a 21-year veteran of Apple's design team, is said to be leaving the company. As part of Jony Ive's industrial design team, Stringer has taken part in the design of many Apple products over the years, including the very first iPhone.

From The Information:

Mr. Stringer, who was at Apple for 21 years, was involved in the first iPhones and iPads and has a rare semi-public profile. He was a key witness in Apple's years-long legal case against Samsung, testifying about Apple's painstaking industrial design process. That case, in which Apple alleges Samsung stole the iPhone design, was reopened in January after the Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision in favor of Apple.

It's unclear at this time whether Stringer is retiring or moving on to new professional opportunities. His is one of the few notable departures from Apple's design team in recent years, with another long-time member, Daniel Coster, leaving the company for GoPro last year.