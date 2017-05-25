Apple gets philosophical in its new video about Liam, the iPhone-disassembling robot

Apple has created a new entry in its series of animated environmental videos, this one focusing on L.I.A.M. (Liberate iPhone Auto-disassembly Machine), the custom robot that Apple created to perfectly disassemble iPhones. The video talks about not only how L.I.A.M. takes iPhones apart, but what Apple does with the parts once they have them.

From Apple on YouTube:

L.I.A.M. is part of Apple's plan to stop relying on new materials mined from the Earth, with a goal of moving to a completely sustainable supply chain.

Apple previously released a set of videos in this style last month for Earth Day. The videos are illustrated by hand by James Blagden. The other videos covered Apple's use of solar farms, the design of Apple Park to use less energy while cooling itself, and more.