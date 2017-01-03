Apple has shared a new video highlighting its favorite media of 2016. The video offers just a taste of the company's favorites across music, movies, TV, books, podcasts, and apps. The video features snippets of these favorites, including songs, Beats 1 interviews, and TV show clips.

The video description also features links to each of the iTunes and App Store best-of lists, which Apple originally announced last month. You can find Apple's best of 2016 at the links below.

What were your favorites of 2016? Be sure to let us know in the comments.