Apple has shared a new video highlighting its favorite media of 2016. The video offers just a taste of the company's favorites across music, movies, TV, books, podcasts, and apps. The video features snippets of these favorites, including songs, Beats 1 interviews, and TV show clips.
The video description also features links to each of the iTunes and App Store best-of lists, which Apple originally announced last month. You can find Apple's best of 2016 at the links below.
- Best of Apple Music
- Best of the App Store
- Best Movies
- Best TV
- Best Podcasts
- Best of Beats 1
What were your favorites of 2016? Be sure to let us know in the comments.
