Apple highlights the women behind some of our favorite, films, shows, and more to celebrate International Women's Day.

Today is International Women's Day, and to celebrate, Apple is highlighting women in film and TV in the iTunes Store, along with women of the literary world in the iBooks Store. The entire front pages of the Movies and TV Shows sections of the store featuring movies and TV starring, directed by, or written by women.

On the film side of things, Apple has several collections of movies under headings such as "Act 'Like a Girl'" and "Fight 'Like a Girl'". The company has also created special sections for several women in Hollywood, both actresses and directors, including the likes of Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Nora Ephron, and Kathryn Bigelow. Each section contains work from across each woman's career. Additionally, for today only, you can get Arrival and Loving for $9.99 each.

Apple has decked out the TV section in a similar fashion to Movies. Putting the spotlight on shows about and created by women, Apple has also built a dedicated page to some of the top women on television, including Shona Rhimes, creator of shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, as well as Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, late night host Samantha Bee, and Insecure co-creator and star Issa Rae.

Meanwhile, the celebration of women in the iBooks Store isn't as extensive. Women such as Gloria Steinem, Janet Mock, and Roxane Gay all recommend books for Women's History Month, while the store also features a section for books about women who led the way in science and other disciplines, but may not have received the recognition that they deserve.

You can check out Apple's International Women's Day-themed pages on the iTunes Store and iBooks Store right now on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.