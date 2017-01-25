Apple brings one of Dropcam's co-founders into the fold.

Greg Duffy, the co-founder of Dropcam, has joined Apple. What Duffy's role will be within Apple hasn't been specified, though some apparently say that he'll lead a special project within Apple.

From The Information:

Mr. Duffy's hiring was confirmed by an Apple spokeswoman. His role couldn't be learned. But given his background, starting security camera firm Dropcam, people who know Mr. Duffy suggest he is likely to be leading a special project at Apple that is operating like a startup within the company.

Should Duffy be working on such a project, we'll likely only find out if and when it becomes a product, as Apple generally doesn't publicize the existence of these efforts. Duffy previously worked at Alphabet's Nest subsidiary following Dropcam's acquisition by the company in June 2014, where he worked under former Apple SVP Tony Fadell before departing Nest in 2015.