Former Spotify global label relations head Steve Savoca has joined Apple.

Apple has hired a former Spotify executive to develop music label relationships for Apple Music. Based out of new, Steve Savoca will focus on independent labels in a role similar to the one he held at Spotify.

From Business Insider:

He'll be doing the same thing for Apple that he did for Spotify — heading up label relations based out of New York, focusing on relationships with smaller, independent labels, especially internationally, Business Insider has learned.

Savoca previously led global label relations at Spotify. He left his position in the summer of 2015.

Spotify is Apple's primary rival, and at last count boasted 40 million paid subscribers. By contrast, Apple last reported in December that it had crossed the 20 million subscriber mark.