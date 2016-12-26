Customers in Japan can start off the year with discounts from Apple both in stores and online.

Apple has announced a New Year sale for customers in Japan. The sale will begin on January 2, both on Apple's online store, as well as Apple Stores around Japan.

From Apple Japan (translated):

Can't wait for the New Year. Apple's first sale is on January 2. We will organize here and at the Apple Store near you. Why not get ready for a wonderful year?

In previous years, Apple has held 'Lucky Bag' sales in Japan around the beginning of the New Year, in which customers could receive a mystery bag full of assorted products, sometimes worth much more than the customer paid. This year's event seems to be more in line with a traditional sale, but exactly what that sale involves has yet to be revealed by Apple.