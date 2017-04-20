Apple introduces new API for embedding Live Photos on the web

Apple has introduced a new API for web developers based around Live Photos. LivePhotosKit JS is based in JavaScript, and makes it easier for developers to allow for the sharing of Live Photos on the web.

From Apple:

This new JavaScript-based API makes it easy to embed Live Photos on your websites. In addition to enabling Live Photos on iOS and macOS, you can now let users display their Live Photos on the web.

Live Photos are already supported by some web services like Facebook and Instagram, but this API could allow them to roll out to other services much more quickly.

Debuting alongside the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus in 2015, Live Photos offer something more exciting than standard images. When shooting Live Photos, your iPhone captures extra movement before and after your shot, making the image seem animated.

If you're interested in checking out LivePhotosKit JS, you can do so right here.