Apple has posted a series of short videos, along with a new website, dedicated to tips for helping you take better photos with your iPhone. Each short lesson in the "How to shoot on iPhone 7" series offers a step-by-step look at using different aspects of the cameras of the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

There are lessons about how to shoot action using burst mode:

Shooting without the iPhone's flash:

Creating a vertical panoramic photo:

Getting in close:

And shooting great portraits with the iPhone 7 Plus:

Apple has another 11 videos on its photography how-to website, covering everything from shooting selfies with the timer to taking a photo of a backlit subject.

With each new iPhone launching with a successively better camera than the last, it's good to see Apple take more of an active role in teaching people to use the best camera that most of them probably carry.