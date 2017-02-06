University students in Australia and New Zealand can get an Apple Store gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad Pro.

Apple has started a new back to school promotion for university students and select educational staff in Australia and New Zealand. Called "Back to Uni," the promotion offers an Apple Store gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac laptop or desktop or iPad Pro, which are also available at a discount for those taking advantage of educational pricing.

From Apple Austrailia:

You'll get a A$100 Apple Store Gift Card when you buy an eligible Mac for uni. Or a gift card worth A$70 when you buy an iPad Pro. You'll also save with education pricing.

New Zealanders are getting the same offer, though their gift cards are worth NZ$105 with a Mac purchase and NZ$75 for an iPad Pro purchase.

Eligible Mac models include new iMacs, Mac Pros, MacBooks, MacBook Pros, and MacBook Airs, while any new iPad Pro is eligible for the promotion as well.