Apple's iWork suite, as well as iMovie and GarageBand, are now free on all iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, not just those purchased in 2013 and later.

If you're still using an older device, and haven't purchased Pages, Keynote, or Numbers because it would cost you $9.99, you're in luck. Apple has just dropped the price of it's iWork suite to the low price of free. Plus, GarageBand and iMovie got the same treatment.

As first reported by MacRumors, Apple's most popular software line is now listed as free in the App Store, even for older devices.

Previously, all of these apps were provided for free to customers who purchased a new Mac or iOS device, but now that purchase is not required to get the software. Many Apple customers were already likely eligible to download the software at no cost if they had made a device purchase in the last few years.

This is fantastic news for people still running older Macs, iPhones, and iPads. I have a mid-2012 MacBook Pro and had to drop $30 for iWork because it wasn't free for me. Now that Apple has dropped the price to zero dollars, it is likely more users will join the bandwagon. Even if you were able to download such programs as Pages on iOS, it wouldn't be very useful if you couldn't continue working on it on your Mac without paying a premium price. Now you can!

If you've been holding off on getting iWork, GarageBand, or iMovie for any reason, now is the time to download them. The price is right.

What do you think about Apple's decision to drop the price of iWork, GarageBand, and iMovie?