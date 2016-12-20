Following an accident last year, Apple, Google, and others will use government data to clearly mark rail crossings in their mapping apps.
Apple, Google, and other companies will be marking railroad crossings more clearly in their mapping apps. Following a fatal train collision almost two years ago, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has, as a part of the wrap upof of its investigation, asked a number of technology companies to bring clearly marked rail crossing to their apps using the board's data.
From The New York Times:
The Federal Railroad Administration has lobbied technology companies for 18 months to add alerts for grade crossings. The rail agency said it had contacted 11 technology companies, including Apple and Microsoft, to integrate its location data of grade crossings.
The companies have not specified when they will implement this data, but both Apple and Google said that they are working on adding these safety features.
The investigation by the NTSB follows a train crash on February 24, 2015, when a truck, which had ended up stuck on the tracks, was struck by a commuter train, killing the train's engineer and injuring 32 others. The driver of the truck was a mile away at the time, and says he was looking for help in getting his truck off the tracks.
Interesting, I had not thought of that but it makes sense. Hopefully adding the data will result in fewer car/train accidents.
Any better improvement is worth it.
I think phones should alert their users when approaching tracks in case they are not paying attention to their surroundings.
I think drivers should *always* pay attention to their surroundings.
I think he was referring to anyone using maps navigation, not just drivers, but on the same note you should always be aware of your surroundings regardless. It's embarrassing if we get to a level where people are looking at their phones so much, the phone has to alert them of what's in front of them.
Also correct :)
There is some things such as a 'smart' phone (no pun intended.) but there is also such a thing as bad driver..
The first one, u can fix, the second u cannot.