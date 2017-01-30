Transit directions have come to Apple Maps, but have they come to you?

Update January 30, 2017: Transit directionsare now available for Houston, Texas.

Apple has re-integrated transit directions into maps — after losing them a few years back when the company parted ways with Google — and that means you can now find trains, buses, ferries, and more, all on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. But only in the following cities.

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Austin, TX
  • Baltimore, MD
  • Berlin, Germany
  • Boston, MA
  • Chicago, IL
  • China
  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Cleveland, OH
  • Columbus, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Great Britain
  • Honolulu, HI
  • Houston, TX
  • Japan
  • Kansas City, MO
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Melbourne, Australia
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • Miami, FL
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Montréal, Canada
  • New York City, NY
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Portland, OR
  • Prague, Czech Republic
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Sacramento, CA
  • Salt Lake City, UT
  • San Antonio, TX
  • San Diego, CA
  • San Francisco, CA
  • São Paulo, Brazil
  • Seattle, WA
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Toronto, Canada
  • Vancouver, Canada
  • Victoria, Canada
  • Washington, D.C.

Are Apple maps transit directions available where you live? If so, how do they work for you? If not, what are you using instead?