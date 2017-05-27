Apple is constantly working on maps but, when you look at this incredibly detailed analysis by Justin O'Beirne, Google is racing.
Over the course of a year, Google quietly turned its map inside-out – transforming it from a road map into a place map.
A year ago, the roads were the most prominent part of the map – the thing you noticed first. Now, the places are.
And:
In our Comparison last year, we found that Apple generally showed a greater variety of places than Google:
But look what happens when we resurvey Google a year later: It's quite a difference – and Google's mix is now much closer to Apple's.
And:
Speaking of Apple... while Google has been making all those changes, what has Apple been up to? After all, Apple announced an "all-new design" for Apple Maps just weeks before Google's Summer redesign.
Let's take a look at how Apple looked a year ago, before it released its new design:
And now let's see how it looks today:
See the difference?
I don't either.
Last year, in addition to the major redesign, we also got Maps apps, so everything from ride-sharing to reservation making could live in and enhance maps. We also got steady progress for Apple Maps on the web.
I expect we'll see some of the next-generation of Maps updates at WWDC 2017 but here's hoping Apple can shed its dependence on TomTom data, accelerate the updates, and start closing that gap.
It's not about beating Google at maps either. It's about providing quality maps all Apple's own. Many people simply use whatever's built into the phone or tablet they buy, and for iPhone and iPad, that's Apple Maps. And they deserve as rapid and continuous improvements as possible.
Apple's got a great geo team, we just need to see more from them in real time.
Reader comments
The week that Apple Maps first came out, I got a wedding invitation that stated, "Don't use Google Maps, because it's wrong." I knew where the church was, and sure enough Google was wrong. I tried it in Apple Maps, and it was perfect. Since then I have used Apple Maps only, and have yet to be let down. I travel all over Southern Ontario, and into the US at times.
I know people find spots that are wrong, but that can be said for Google too. I'll happily stick with Apple Maps.
No maps really work for me. Google stopped announcing exit numbers for a while, which meant I couldn't use them on the local highways.
Just last week I asked both Google and Apple Maps to take me to a local town hall. Apple showed me the wrong town, Google wanted me to go to the U.S.
The floods ended here almost two weeks ago and Google still wants to redirect me around them, but wants to take me through roads blocked by construction for almost a month.
I get that mapping is hard and up-to-the-minute mapping almost impossible, so generally I try to just get general ideas and not worry the details much.
I really prefer the look of Apple maps. I use maps more to tell me how to get someplace rather than finding places.
And I find the "look" when I'm navigating to be much cleaner and easier to read.
I'm totally the opposite - I find Google Maps visually a lot easier to view and follow. This is particularly so in London where they have clear classic icons on the map for underground stations and train stations which are often the main landmarks I navigate by. The Apple Maps representation of these is really poor.
I'll give Apple Maps another go around. The issue I have with it when using just for a little bit was there is a bit too much movement when navigating. It becomes a bit hard to reorientate your sense of direction when this happens too much. Maybe I'm just getting old.
My only problem with Apple Maps is that it's the only option when it comes to Car Play...can't open Waze or Google Maps in the place I need them most...my car. Usually Apple Maps works well here in Monterrey (Mexico), but when it doesn't, I've got to pull out my phone holder and stick it to the window to be able to use Waze (which is usually the best of the 3 for me here).
Rene, by focusing just on the look of Apple Maps, you are leaving out the huge improvements that Apple continues to roll out. For example, it's just in the past year AM has implemented the hugely beneficial "alternate routes" pop up when accidents occur. Apple Transit is also superior to GM Transit, not in number of regions yet, but in accuracy and user features. (Apple could have turned on every region at once, as Google did, if they simply were satisfied with stock data, but Google was criticized for accuracy, etc., and Apple wanted a very different user experience. Also, it would be good for you with your contacts to do an article on what is around the corner with Apple anticipated to compete its base map this year or early 2018. This will lead to some fantastic developments, such as Sky to ground zoom, again far superior than the GM Streetview which is very dated and clunky to use.
Rene, also it would be great in an article to let folks know how huge mapping is in Apple's future. With the debacle of a roll out, Apple has intentionally been low key in building base map and adding features, but they are adding thousands of employees to mapping, e.g., new center in India, and mapping is integral to the future Apple ecosystem, something most don't realize.
Two YEARS after moving into my house I still have to tell people not to use Apple Maps. It's just awful. Apple reallly needs to allow Google maps integration into the iOS for one click directions. Apple maps isn't even close (and I'm an Apple fan boy), not by **** far. Stays deleted (thank you Apple for at least allowing it to be deleted so as not to accidentally click a link and open up that garbage of an app)
Google Maps is really better when it comes to overall reference and map information. But when it comes to driving directions, I find Apple Maps and Google Maps are mostly the same. Google maps is good at giving you lane instructions which Apple Maps doesn't do. However, I've had Google either stop giving directions or begin giving me directions in an opposite direction. I haven't had these problems with Apple Maps. Apple Maps is usually reliable when I'm driving and using Car Play.