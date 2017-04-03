If you could subscribe to HBO, Showtime, and Starz without paying separately for each, would you?

Still looking to crack the code on TV, Apple is reportedly working on a premium TV bundle that would include HBO, Showtime, and Starz in a single, subscription-based package.

OK, what's this latest Apple TV rumor all about?

Quoting industry sources, Recode says Apple wants to sell a premium TV bundle that would include HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

Ah, but I can already get HBO, Showtime, and Starz on Apple TV. How's this different?

Right now if you want to get access to that sweet, sweet premium TV content, you've got to subscribe to the premium channels separately. That means you're paying — probably through an iTunes subscription — three separate bills. As Recode notes, that's a monthly subscription of $15 for HBO, $11 for Showtime, and $9 for Starz. This would simplify things with a single monthly cost.

OK, could this mean saving money?

We're only speculating here (remember, this is just according to sources), but if we look at the way many satellite and cable companies offer up premium TV — wherein you get a cumulative discount for each premium TV channel to which you subscribe — we can get a hint at the way Apple would likely price its bundle. It's likely you'd see some cost-saving benefits if you subscribed to the premium TV bundle — it's safe to say it would at least be cheaper than paying for each of them separately.

So when is this premium TV bundle coming?

Who knows? According to Recode, Apple doesn't have the deals in place yet. But cable and satellite providers have been crafting and maintaining agreements for premium TV bundles for quite some time; it's not hard to picture Apple making similar deals.

What say you?

I've always maintained an HBO subscription, but it was rather easy for me to let go of Showtime and Starz. If Apple wanted to let me get them all for a competitive price, I might just be convinced. What about you? Would you subscribe to a premium TV bundle if it meant getting HBO, Showtime, and Starz for one price? Gimme a shout in the comments below or over on Twitter!