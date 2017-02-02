Apple had some of its worst press but some of its best results ever — why the disconnect?
Tim Cook, from Apple's Q1 2017 conference call, on Apple Watch:
Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch in the world, and also the most-loved, with the highest customer satisfaction in its category by a wide margin.
On iPad Pro:
The customer sat numbers are through the roof; literally, the customer sat for the iPad Pro is 99%. It's stunning.
Rounding up Apple's current product lineup and their relative customer satisfaction ratings:
Customer satisfaction (US):— Horace Dediu (@asymco) February 1, 2017
iPhone: 97%
iPhone 7+: 99%
Corp. iPhone: 94%
iPad mini: 94%
iPad Air: 97%
iPad Pro: 96%
Corp. iPad: 96%
It makes for an interesting contrast to how these products are often portrayed in the tech community.
Based on the intensity and proportion of iPhone 7 coverage devoted to its lack of a headphone jack, lack of new design, etc., a casual observer might reasonably expect the product to have been DOA. Instead it not only had a record quarter but record levels of customer satisfaction.
Highest-ever iPhone sales. Reminder: technologist complaints about Apple products are generally a good counter-indicator for consumer demand— Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) January 31, 2017
For a while you couldn't turn around without tripping over a hot take on wearables in general and Apple Watch in particular were a failed category and failed product. Yet, Apple Watch also had a record quarter and is also getting record levels of customer satisfaction.
Apple Watch had its best ever quarter. Really big ongoing disconnect between tech and normal user expectations & satisfaction.— Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) January 31, 2017
How does this keep happening? I have a theory: I think it comes down to us forgetting that we're not mainstream consumers and not every product has to fit our non-mainstream consumer needs. In other words, we spend too much time reviewing for us and not enough time reviewing for everyone else.
Not only do we have different needs, we have different wants, and we forget to keep that in perspective. We have such a constant stream of new products racing past us every day that we become velocitized. It makes the sensible seem boring, the impractical seem novel, and it's drained almost every bit of meaning from how we use terms like "innovation". And it looks like we lack anything approaching self awareness about it.
That's not the really worrisome part, though. The really worrisome part is that, based on Apple's sales and satisfaction numbers, consumers are perfectly aware of all this — and they've learned to ignore us.
Sure, they'll click on our bait, but they won't respect us in the morning.
The opportunity here is to up our game. To dig deeper and go broader. To not focus so tightly on the headphone jack we lose sight of the camera, and on the wearables market we pay no attention to the Watch.
In other words, to tell the story of a product in a way that's more meaningful and respectful to the people considering whether or not to buy it.
Reader comments
Apple media vs. mainstream: How do we keep getting it wrong?
Your article's revelation is way late. Apple has always researched (since iPhone 1) when customers may want and need (maybe) before they do. "We" are not the focus of Apple's research. So you are right, we critique for ourselves. To add to your discussion: Not proof of anything but as my tastes are seemly becoming more mainstream, I am less opinionated and accepting. TVs, toilets and refrigerators are released yearly with new versions. Why don't we consistently claim their products are DOA when the amount of flush is not to our liking? I have choice. Choice in product, manufacturer and whether to buy now or later. I no longer think, I must buy now and it must have every feature known to me whether I use it or not and if it doesn't it will fail. My other laugh is with comments of companies (ie Apple) "no longer innovating". Don't get me started on that!
Just like how media is out of touch of what people think or want in politics as well or in general any topics.
You beat me to it. The media has lost it's way.
Yet they try and force their narrative...
Nonsense. Once again, ill-informed right wingers pushing a racist agenda.
I clearly saw this disconnect while at Disneyland in October. Being a tech guy (and a watch enthusiast), I took mental inventory of the watches around me, and the Apple Watch was, by far, the most common watch I saw. If you divide the watches into categories (digital, analog, smartwatch, Apple Watch), there were far more Apple Watches there than anything else. After Apple, it was analog, then digital, then other smartwatch (I only saw one other, it was a big round one that was either a Samsung or the LG Urbane). Every Disney worker that was not in a costume was wearing an Apple Watch. I noticed that and asked one if the company supplied them, but she told me they buy their own, its just very popular. Same thing at airports. I see all of the airport workers wearing Apple Watches, but they aren't provided by the employer, just very popular among the employees. I teach in a school with a staff of 10. Four of us have Apple Watches, of the other six, only one wears a watch at all.
So, on the one hand I read how the Apple Watch is a complete failure, and no one has one. On the other hand, I look around and seemingly everyone is wearing one. Total disconnect.
Other than my own Apple Watch, I have yet to see another in the wild. Granted, I don't look very hard. But, what I do see are massive numbers of fitbit wearables. So, while the Apple Watch may be doing well in terms of other watches, it is certainly well behind the cheaper fitness wearables category. Whether you consider these competitor is up for debate, of course, but their success does impact how the Apple Watch is viewed in terms of raw sales numbers.
Really? I'll see the occasional Fitbit at the gym, but I see Apple Watches all the time. At the gym last night I counted 9 other people wearing them (out of about 40). Where do you live?
"Sure, they'll click on our bait, but they won't respect us in the morning."
"And it looks like we lack anything approaching self awareness about it."
Two of the most refreshing sentences I've read here in a long time, if not ever. Actually the entire final section of this article is a refreshing dose of transparency and humility (something a couple of other MN sites could use). While this is not a new revelation for a lot of your long time readers (as mentioned above), it's great to see the realization, and I'm personally hopeful for how y'all choose to "dig deeper" and "up your game". Well done, Rene!
Here's a hint; stop quoting analysts and start quoting users and narratives. Until then you are just propagating click-bait articles to generate page/ad revenue. (on that note, can you guys make an effort on not inserting so much tracking code? we get it you want to know everything about your readers, but geez have some respect for privacy).
A suggestion would be have certain people report just news and others give just opinion.
When the same person is trying to do both to me you end up with a Chris Matthews and Bill O'Riley situation. When they give facts you have to wonder did they just search and pull numbers to fit their narrative instead of showing the whole picture. So you end up doubting what is being said.