If Apple asked you what was on your Apple Music wish-list, what would you tell them?
Apple Music is Apple's attempt to move from the old buy-and-download model of iTunes to the fun-filled future of subscription streaming. It... got off to a rough start. The free three month trial was great, the utter confusion surrounding iTunes Match, versioning, and DRM, and the overloaded app, not so much.
Last year, Apple Music got refocused and redesigned. The service, at least ostensibly, got simpler and the app, bigger, bolder, and more beautiful. It made Apple Music better, inarguably, but did it make it better enough?
If Eddy Cue, Jimmy Iovine, Trent Reznor, Boz, and the rest of the Apple Music brain trust asked you what you wanted to see from the subscription service in 2017, what would you tell them?
- Continuity handoff so you can start listening on one device and seamlessly continue on another.
- Apple Music for iCloud so you can access all your music from any browser.
- Separate Apple Music app for the Mac. (And thumbs up/down from Touch Bar on the Mac!)
- Beats 2: Classical, Beats 3: Country, Beats 4: Sports!
- Increased device limit for family plan (four people times three devices = pain!)
- Social sharing for playlists — let everyone become an all-star DJ!
- More original programing like Netflix!
- Apple Music built into AirPods 2!
In other words, what would it take to get you to subscribe to Apple Music, and nothing else, for all your streaming needs?
Reader comments
How would you change Apple Music?
I don't use the paid service, but i just wish they bring back stuff that were there before ios 10.
Click an artist name on the album and it shows all the albums by this artist you have on your device. Right now nothing happens when you click it.
show music played history., show album art when no artist photo is available instead of that mic.
Ability to just click on the corner of album and play all songs, instead of need to touch the 3 dots and play the album.
This new ios 10 app is just worse than the ios 9 one.
Being able to edit your own playlist. I have a playlist that just won't open up for me to edit
Sent from the iMore App
The biggest improvement would be a true equalizer like what they have in Spotify. Something that could be set for various output devices and automatically cuts in for that device... the car, airpods, internal speakers, etc. would even be better than the competition.
Not nearly enough selection in the "Radio" categories. Have a look at what Google Play Music does here, and you'll see how short Apple Music is. Examples of missing categories are "Bluegrass" or "Southern Gospel," both of which I enjoy (don't judge me).
They need to seriously consider folding in the Podcast app into the Apple Music app.
Help for the Siri commands that work to play music would really be helpful. Hit and miss mostly for getting hands-free commands in the car to work the way I want, especially the selection of Radio Stations if you don't memorize the name of the station, such as "Cocktails and Crooners," which I never can remember. Ask Siri for a radio category and she recites the selections to choose from? How hard would that be?
Finally, probably a pipe-dream, but we need to be able to user our Apple Music account on Amazon Echo and/or Google Home. If they managed to put the app on Android, why can't we have the music service available on these devices? I'm guessing Apple isn't the problem here, but we can get Pandora and Spotify on both of these devices.
Spotify is readily available on Alexa and Google Home. Really would be nice to have Apple Music on third-party devices.
I think Apple music needs to be easier and faster to put songs on your Apple watch.
I don't necessarily like a lot of the music that is shown and/or recommended.
Sent from the iMore App
I still struggle finding songs personal opinion is that I think Spotify has a larger collection. However the sound quality is fine and I do like the graphical interface more than Spotify. However Spotify is my personal preference.
Sammual
Palmaddict - how people use their mobile devices. http://www.palmaddicts.com
I second the comment about Apple learning from Google Play. It may all be algorithms, but their themed stations, as well as "radio" based on an artist or track, are miles and miles ahead of Apple's. Frankly, AM's human curated playlists are slim and boring. And the radio stations are very limited playlists; seems like a hundred tracks at the most that eventually return to playing the same tunes.
Oh, and My Favorites Mix... perfect. Works well (although I don't imagine it's hard to keep my listening stats and work from there), but My New Music Mix really misses the mark. Most of what is recommended is very disappointing. I use Spotify to discover new music; it does a way better job based on my profile from the year or so I was subscribed and saved stuff to it.
Fix the basic things first:
1) A way to reorder playlists with last added at the top, as others have posted here:
2) A way to lock playlists - I have cultivated a playlist over many years and am afraid of accidentally pulling the trigger!
3) Separate automate playlists for just bought music owned by the listener
4) An explanation "because you liked" bar below each song on the weekly new music playlist. I want to be convinced that "loving" a song actually makes a difference. I sense it does, but prove it to me Apple!
Sent from the iMore App