If Apple asked you what was on your Apple Music wish-list, what would you tell them?

Apple Music is Apple's attempt to move from the old buy-and-download model of iTunes to the fun-filled future of subscription streaming. It... got off to a rough start. The free three month trial was great, the utter confusion surrounding iTunes Match, versioning, and DRM, and the overloaded app, not so much.

Last year, Apple Music got refocused and redesigned. The service, at least ostensibly, got simpler and the app, bigger, bolder, and more beautiful. It made Apple Music better, inarguably, but did it make it better enough?

If Eddy Cue, Jimmy Iovine, Trent Reznor, Boz, and the rest of the Apple Music brain trust asked you what you wanted to see from the subscription service in 2017, what would you tell them?

Continuity handoff so you can start listening on one device and seamlessly continue on another.

Apple Music for iCloud so you can access all your music from any browser.

Separate Apple Music app for the Mac. (And thumbs up/down from Touch Bar on the Mac!)

Beats 2: Classical, Beats 3: Country, Beats 4: Sports!

Increased device limit for family plan (four people times three devices = pain!)

Social sharing for playlists — let everyone become an all-star DJ!

More original programing like Netflix!

Apple Music built into AirPods 2!

In other words, what would it take to get you to subscribe to Apple Music, and nothing else, for all your streaming needs?