Apple Music could see original video content from J.J. Abrams and R. Kelly

Apple Music's Jimmy Iovine is once again talking about his efforts to expand the service's video offerings. Iovine says that he's focused primarily on music-related video for Apple Music, such as a potential collaboration with R. Kelly, but he's also exploring moves beyond music.

From Bloomberg:

Eventually he plans to go beyond music and has discussed possible ideas with his friend Brian Grazer, producer of Empire and Genius, and director J.J. Abrams. "Apple Music is nowhere near complete in my head," he says. The service, with more than 20 million subscribers, is the second most popular after Spotify, with more than 50 million premium members.

In recent months, Apple Music has put more of an emphasis on video content. While not original productions for the service, a number of artists, including Drake, Future, and 6LACK have offered exclusive music videos and even short films on Apple Music. Later this year, Apple will also debut Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple Music, along with Planet of the Apps, a Shark Tank-like series about app development.

Interestingly, Bloomberg also offers a tidbit of supposed information about iOS 11, saying that when it launches this year, the updated Music app will include a little more focus on video.